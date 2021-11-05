Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Funeral services for Faye Wahls, 92, of Garnavillo, Iowa, will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Gospel Hall in Garnavillo. An incorrect date was published in an obituary on Thursday.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.