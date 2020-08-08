DARLINGTON, Wis. — COVID-19 has created new stressors in people’s lives, including anxiety about the upcoming school year and being unable to interact with others in a typical manner.
Aiming to offer some guidance is the Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership, which focuses on behavioral and mental health resources and support in Lafayette, Grant, Iowa, Green and Richland counties.
Roger Reynolds, Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership steering committee member, has given a few presentations about COVID-19 stresses called “Don’t Mask Your Emotions.” He conducted a virtual session Wednesday as part of Lafayette County’s Mental Health Matters Week.
“There are many personal situations because of the pandemic that are stressful ... We have emotions, but we can’t really completely control them,” he said. “We can mask them, but we’re going to have them.”
Reynolds used his own experience with therapy to discuss what to identify to relieve anxiety: the stressor, emotions associated with the stressor and what parts of the situation one can personally control.
Participants of Reynolds’ Wednesday session shared some of their COVID-19-related stressors, including the unknowns about the future way of life.
“One of the big stressors right now is not being able to plan or look ahead,” Candi Fitzsimons, Johnson Public Library director and partnership steering committee member, said. “I’ve always been a big planner. I like to plan our next vacation. I like meeting up with my friends. None of that can happen right now, and it’s driving me nuts.”
Negative emotions are often experienced when one’s needs are not being met, Reynolds said, and many needs such as safety, health, housing, socialization and personal achievement have been interrupted by COVID-19.
Once a person identifies their exact emotions and the stressor causing them, Reynolds said figuring out what can be controlled on an individual level can help reduce the fear likely at the root of negative emotions.
Reynolds noted that it’s important to focus on aspects of the situation that an individual can control instead of thinking about the actions of others.
“We cannot control other people. We may be able to influence them, but we cannot control them,” he said.
As an example, he said a parent can’t control how motivated children might be while doing schoolwork online in the fall, a worry some people expressed at Wednesday’s session.
However, he said parents can control the amount of support shown to children who might express frustration during an unprecedented school year.
Reynolds hopes to continue hosting conversations throughout the area as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“In our five-county area with the partnership, we want to talk to people about how to manage stress,” he said. “(COVID-19) is not going to be over in another month.”