EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Nearly one year after starting an administrative court in East Dubuque, officials say the process has been successful.
The city started an administrative hearing system early this year for local misdemeanors and ordinance violations. Other violations or criminal charges still are handled through Jo Daviess County Circuit Court in Galena.
“Everything has been going really good,” said City Manager Loras Herrig.
City Executive Assistant Alyssa Darnall said the city started issuing administrative court tickets on Feb. 15, and the first court hearing was held in March. Hearings since have been held on the third Wednesday of each month.
“We’ve had a lot of compliance, which is what we were looking for,” she said.
From Feb. 15 through last Wednesday, the administrative system has processed 300 citations. Twelve of those have come from Stockton, which enrolled in the system and began handling citations through it in October, Darnall said.
East Dubuque officials also are working with Hanover, Scales Mound and Warren to add them to the court hearing system. Conversations with Elizabeth officials have taken place, Darnall added.
Through the system, Darnall said, the city that originated the citation receives the money from paid fines. In East Dubuque, fines paid through the court hearings totaled $21,035.
Darnall said citations discussed at the hearings include unpaid fines from infractions such as parking tickets or having an animal at large. People also can appear in court to request money back paid on fees after a vehicle is towed.
People also are summoned to administrative court for compliance tickets, which range from grass height restrictions to public intoxication to possession of cannabis.
Over the past year, Darnall said, city officials have seen more residents paying attention to local ordinances and noting when to move parked vehicles for street sweepers or snowplows.
She added that the city issued more tickets at the beginning of the year for infractions such as public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fighting. After administrative court hearings got underway, the incidence of those incidents has fallen.
“Now, I think people are starting to realize that we are holding people accountable for their actions in downtown East Dubuque and are no longer really engaging in the fights or behaving in a way for a citation,” she said.
Darnall noted that more people also are asking questions and reading the city code since the administrative court system started, in an effort to avoid a compliance ticket.
“Seeing the compliance was what we wanted,” she said. “The $21,000 was an added-on bonus. The compliance in East Dubuque has been phenomenal.”