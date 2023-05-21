A letter sent by a prominent local developer to City of Dubuque leaders claims the actions of city government have contributed to multiple business developments being canceled or delayed.

The letter sent on April 26 by John Gronen, president of local development company Gronen, was obtained by the Telegraph Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request and includes the revelation that hospitality company Margaritaville at one point was holding negotiations to develop a resort in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.