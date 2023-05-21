A letter sent by a prominent local developer to City of Dubuque leaders claims the actions of city government have contributed to multiple business developments being canceled or delayed.
The letter sent on April 26 by John Gronen, president of local development company Gronen, was obtained by the Telegraph Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request and includes the revelation that hospitality company Margaritaville at one point was holding negotiations to develop a resort in Dubuque.
However, the project eventually was canceled.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he and other city staff take the criticisms outlined in the letter seriously and are actively working to implement measures to address them, though he could not specify what those actions will be.
“We would suggest that we are always looking to continuously improve,” Van Milligen said. “Any feedback we can get, we are all for that.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Gronen said he sent the letter on behalf of numerous business owners and nonprofit leaders to address ongoing concerns with the city, but he now is focused on building a more positive relationship with city staff.
“The way to make this work is through a strong private and public partnership,” he said. “We feel that candor is the highest form of respect that we can show. We felt there needed to be a level set.”
The letter
In his letter addressed to Van Milligen, Mayor Brad Cavanagh and Dubuque City Council, Gronen states that he is writing on behalf of a “group of concerned citizens” in response to “a significant and debilitating change in tone from our city government.”
Gronen’s letter lists a number of alleged behaviors city leadership has exhibited toward business owners and developers. The list is as follows:
- Adversarial discussions with a multitude of developers
- Overuse of leverage
- Lack of willingness to “find a way to YES”
- At times, unresponsiveness and unempowered city staff
- Shifting of the financial liability from the city to developers
- Creating unnecessary hurdles
- Changing the ground rules after they have already been established
Asked to provide further clarification about some of the listed concerns, Gronen declined and stressed that his focus was on having positive conversations with the city about the future.
“We are engaged in constructive conversations,” he said. “It’s ongoing, and there is work being done as we speak.”
Gronen’s letter also lists several development deals he says failed to materialize, writing that “an examination of those failures would provide an excellent after-action opportunity.”
“Let’s resurrect these projects, identify the obstacles and get people back to the table,” the letter states.
The listed developments are:
- Margaritaville/Grand River
- FedEx
- Webber property
- Yardarm
- Joel Callahan
Another project referred to as “Tony Pfohl project — Seippel Road” is noted in the letter as having “taken an inordinate amount of time to resolve.”
Gronen declined to speak further on the projects listed in his letter.
Gronen also wrote in the letter that a “5-year business growth plan, facilitated by an outside consultant, is critically important.”
“We would invite the city in as a participant but believe this needs to be an unbiased, critical look at all things Dubuque,” the letter states. “Discussions with potential consulting firms have already begun.”
Gronen’s letter lists action steps that include a meeting to discuss projects “with the goal of removing barriers,” development of an “authentic developer roundtable for unvarnished discussions to move projects forward” and creation of a platform for members of the business community “to advocate for support for projects that will strengthen the local economy.”
Gronen said he already has begun discussions with city officials and believes things are heading in the right direction. The letter notes a positive conversation with Van Milligen in early April.
Van Milligen said he has not met with Gronen since the letter was sent to the city in late April.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said he believes the city typically does a good job navigating business development deals.
“When you’re in city government, as it relates to economic development, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” he said. “Taxpayers are concerned about how their dollars are spent. Developers want the best deal they can get from the city. City staff have many factors to weigh in every project.
“Sometimes projects happen, and sometimes they don’t. You can have everything the prospect wants put in place, and sometimes the deal still doesn’t come together because it’s just a very competitive process.”
Cavanagh said he is open to discussing ways the city can improve its relationship with local businesses, but he rejected any assertions the city has worked against business developments.
“We have done quite a few development agreements just recently around housing,” Cavanagh said. “I don’t think a blanket statement that the city is against development is an accurate one.”
A memo Van Milligen sent last week to officials in the city’s economic development, housing, planning services and engineering departments details the city’s successes related to housing, industrial and other development projects.
The memo notes that programs aimed at supporting housing creation have brought $42 million in grant funds into downtown redevelopment and housing creation in the past five years, along with $34 million in tax increment financing grants.
The city also has committed about $31 million since 2016 for projects aimed at job creation and development of commercial properties, leveraging more than $225 million in private investment, the memo states. The city also has invested tens of millions of dollars in the development of industrial parks, with more budgeted.
Status of developments
In noting the concerns of local business owners, Gronen points to multiple developments he says failed to materialize.
Van Milligen declined to provide further details on any of the listed developments. However, the Telegraph Herald was able to obtain information about some of them and previously has reported moves related to other ones.
Margaritaville
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, Sue Moran, general manager of Grand Harbor Resort in Dubuque, confirmed that a developer had begun negotiations last summer to purchase the hotel with plans of converting it into a Margaritaville resort, but she declined to elaborate on why the development failed to come to fruition.
Dickinson said Greater Dubuque Development eventually was brought in by Grand Harbor Resort leadership to assist with the negotiations, but by then the project already was deemed unlikely to proceed.
“We were asked to be brought in when things seemed to be falling apart,” Dickinson said.
Representatives with Margaritaville declined to comment for this story.
FedEx
In 2021, it was announced that a developer planned to build a $22.5 million distribution center in Dubuque to be leased by FedEx Ground Package System. The facility was to be built adjacent to the company’s current facility on Innovation Drive and add 10 new jobs to its workforce.
As part of the development, the city agreed to sell a 34-acre property also on Innovation Drive for $5.1 million to Setzer Properties DBQ LLC, which would build the facility for FedEx.
In February 2022, however, City Council members voted to terminate the development agreement with Setzer Properties. At the time, Van Milligen stated that the project was canceled after officials had determined Setzer had not secured a lease agreement with FedEx and that other companies were competing to build the new facility for FedEx.
A new FedEx facility has not been built.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, representatives with FedEx declined to comment.
Webber property
In late 2021, City Council members voted to spend $4.2 million to purchase 156 acres located northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection to create a new industrial park. The project included the hiring of Origin Design to draft site plans for the property, with plans of having a 30-acre parcel ready for business development as soon as possible.
Van Milligen previously stated that the city had anticipated a business would develop on the site, but the company later informed city staff it was not ready to move forward with the project. As a result, city officials put development of infrastructure at the site on hold.
Yardarm
Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill is located in Dubuque on Shiras Avenue and is part of Dubuque Marina. It was not clear what development the letter was referring to, and officials with the business declined to comment.
Joel Callahan
Joel Callahan is the founder and president of Callahan Construction Inc.
Callahan began work in 2021 on developing a 56-unit apartment complex off of Bies Drive. Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Callahan said he has experienced multiple issues with city staff that have led to the project’s delay.
“We had to deal with everything listed in that letter,” Callahan said, referring to Gronen’s letter to the city. “That hits our experience right to the T.”
Early on, Callahan said, he ran into disagreements with the city over the reconstruction of the intersection of Bies Drive, Sylvan Drive, Century Circle and Century Drive. He said a design for the reconstruction would have caused new portions of road to encroach farther into his property, though the intersection eventually was redesigned so as to not encroach on his land.
Callahan said he also experienced issues with changes to electrical wiring regulations enacted by the city. On Dec. 20, 2021, the city adopted local amendments to its national electric code, one of which prohibited the installation of romex cable in multi-family residential construction above the second floor.
Callahan said this code change was made while he was in the midst of developing his apartment project, and, as a result, increased the project cost by about $80,000.
“I told them that I ain’t doing that,” Callahan said. “It was like another roadblock that they threw out in front of us.”
At the May 15 City Council meeting, however, council members voted to revise the city’s electrical code, allowing romex cable to be installed in multi-family residential construction above the second floor.
As a result, Callahan said he now plans to move forward with his apartment project.
City officials wrote in a statement to the TH that they plan to contact Callahan “to try and get a better understanding of his specific concerns.”
“The city must consider the individual requests of developers and balance those requests with its public safety and public benefit responsibilities,” the statement reads. “Individual developers can focus on their property and project, but the city must consider each project’s impact on surrounding properties, roadways and the entire community.”
The statement also notes the recent update to the city electrical code.
“It is our understanding that a code change like this could save projects similar in size to Mr. Callahan’s tens of thousands of dollars,” the statement reads.
Tony Pfohl project
Tony Pfohl is general manager of The Fischer Cos. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Pfohl declined to comment on the project named in Gronen’s letter.
