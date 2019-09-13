MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A student in the Maquoketa Community School District has been diagnosed with mumps, though officials say the case is isolated so far.
Officials said one case of mumps has been confirmed at Cardinal Elementary School, the district's prekindergarten-through-second-grade building, according to a letter to parents posted to the district's website.
"Children in our school district who have not had the (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations are at greatest risk, along with students with compromised immune systems," the letter reads. "These students should follow up with their health care provider."
Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maquoketa district officials are encouraging parents to see their health care provider if their child exhibits symptoms and to report confirmed cases to the school nurse.