DARLINGTON, Wis. — He stood in the dimly lit courtroom before the judge Monday, resting his hands upon the lectern.
Life is getting better, Shayne Riley thought. He let a smile peek through his beard.
The Darlington resident has a new job driving a forklift. He’s paying off his bills.
He spends treasured moments with his 2-year-old daughter. And, now sober, he is able to remember them.
His drug tests all came back negative, the judge noted. Riley has remained clean for 168 days.
A group of Riley’s peers applauded from the jury box, where they were seated in two rows.
“This year is going to be huge for me,” said Riley, 33, at Monday’s hearing in Lafayette County’s OWI treatment court in Darlington.
It has been more than one year since the court launched in October 2020, and the program is witnessing its first successes, diverting nonviolent offenders from the jail and prison system by providing mental health and substance abuse treatment.
“I think we’re fortunate here for a county our size, for a very rural setting and very few treatment options available in our community,” said program coordinator John Shulta.
Diversion is intended to save taxpayer dollars by avoiding the costs of incarceration. Participants can continue working and perform community service.
State and federal grants finance the court, one of dozens that operate in Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council oversees its operation.
Participants have committed at least one serious alcohol-related offense, such as operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
They move through five phases of the program, undergo regular alcohol and drug testing and attend weekly or biweekly hearings before Judge Duane Jorgensen, who assesses their progress.
“Every one of these folks are tackling things they have never had to tackle before in a way that they have never done,” he said. “When they wake up in the morning, they have to think about being sober until they go to bed.”
From the court’s first cohort, one participant has graduated. Eight remain, with two on track to graduate within a few months.
Riley entered OWI court in late November 2020 after accepting a plea deal to charges of third-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with a minor child in the vehicle; threatening a law enforcement officer; and misdemeanor bail jumping related to previous court cases.
Since he joined the program, Jorgensen has jailed him once for testing positive for alcohol, although Riley disputed the tests’ validity.
Being locked up bores him, and he lost a job for missing work while incarcerated.
But free from alcohol, Riley volunteers at local food pantries and helps support his fiancee and their eight kids. He draws “positive energy” from them.
Booze — Riley’s over it.
“It got to the point where I just had to grow up and say it’s not part of my life,” he said. “I won’t have any setbacks.”