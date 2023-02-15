A Dubuque sex offender was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.
Robert F. Lippstock, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
As part of a plea deal, a second charge of possession of child porn and one count of distribution of child porn were dismissed.
Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Lippstock serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
In the recent case, the press release states that Lippstock admitted to receiving and possessing child pornography from 2019 to 2020.
Lippstock posed as multiple teenagers online and “fooled minors into thinking he was their friend in order to facilitate sexually explicit communication with them,” according to the release. He then received and distributed sexual material online “through at least eight separate social media aliases.” Multiple electronic devices at Lippstock’s residence also had child pornography on them.
“At sentencing, the judge stated Lippstock poses a real and present danger to the community, particularly to children,” the release states.
Lippstock was convicted in 2015 of enticing a minor younger than 16 and first-degree harassment in Fayette County, Iowa. Documents related to that case state that Lippstock, then 25, repeatedly texted a 15-year-old girl and tried to convince her to meet him in a West Union park. He was told to show up at a certain time and enter a restroom for sex and was observed doing so by two undercover sheriff’s department deputies.