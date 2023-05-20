Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
LAMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a southwest Wisconsin man was injured Thursday after striking a mailbox with his vehicle.
Jason C. Quinn, 45, of Argyle, Wis., was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 81 in Lamont. The release states that Quinn left the roadway, hit a mailbox and came to a stop in a field.
