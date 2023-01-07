The Dubuque Fire Department handled exactly the same number of calls for service in 2022 as 2021, providing at least a brief departure from the trend of annually climbing totals.
In both years, the department fielded exactly 7,800 calls.
In contrast, the department’s call total for 2021 represented nearly a 20% increase over the 6,525 calls received in 2020. The totals for 2021 and 2022 each are 54% higher than the call total from 2011 of 5,074.
One recent trend that did continue is an uptick in the rate of calls for emergency medical services.
Of the total calls received in 2022, 80.6% were for EMS. The percentage was 78.9% in 2021 and 78.3% in 2020.
On the other hand, fire-related calls played a much smaller role in the fire department’s operations last year. There were 198 fire-related calls recorded, with 61 of those classified as responses to structure fires, meaning cases when a fire — whether it is a large one or a stovetop one — was reported inside of a structure.
Fire Chief Amy Scheller said each community develops its own trends in emergency response needs, and Dubuque is becoming more reliant on EMS.
“We’re seeing an increase in slips, trips and falls across the board, along with mental health incidents,” said Scheller, who joined the department in June, filling a vacancy created by the March retirement of Rick Steines.
To accommodate the increasing needs for emergency medical services, City Council members last year approved spending $582,000 to establish a third full-time ambulance crew at Dubuque Fire Station 2 on John F. Kennedy Road in order to lower response times in the West End.
However, the fire department also faced roster vacancies throughout the year and has struggled to fill those positions.
Scheller said she hopes to have the department’s roster filled in 2023. The 10 current vacancies will be filled by newly hired employees by the end of January, but Scheller noted that those new firefighters won’t be fully trained for another six months.
“It’s an ongoing challenge that we are working through,” she said. “We are taking a proactive approach in trying to get ahead of resignations and retirements.”
Scheller said last year’s statistics for the fire department will play a role in initiatives the agency pursues in 2023.
For example, Scheller said she aims to increase community education efforts for bystander CPR. Last year, the fire department responded to 67 cardiac arrest cases. Eleven of those people survived, or 16%. In 2021, 14 people survived out of 75 cardiac arrest incidents, or 19%.
However, in 2021, 36% of those cardiac arrest cases featured bystanders performing CPR prior to emergency responders arriving, but only 19% of cardiac arrest incidents in 2022 saw bystander CPR performed.
“We didn’t get a lot of people to get engaged when people become unconscious or are pulseless,” Scheller said. “What we need to do this year is get the word out there about how important it is for a layperson to get involved before we get to the scene.”
Two other area departments contacted for this story reported decreases in calls in 2022.
East Dubuque, Ill., Fire Chief Joe Heim said his department responded to 368 calls for service last year, down from 397 in 2021. That equates to a decrease of 7%.
Heim added that a large majority of those calls were for emergency medical services.
“A lot of our calls are medical,” he said. “We’ve had some fires and some assists on hazardous materials as well.”
Lancaster, Wis., Fire Chief Steve Braun said his department fielded 99 calls for service in 2022, down slightly from the previous year. He added that an increasing percentage of the fire department’s calls are to assist emergency medical personnel.
“We are seeing more and more medical-assist calls,” Braun said. “That call volume is increasing quite a bit, so we are trying to help out.”
Heim said the consistently high volume of calls stresses the rosters of volunteer fire departments like East Dubuque.
“It’s a manpower issue all around,” he said. “The more calls you have, the more time people are away from their families. What we’re trying to do is keep that family balance there.”
Repeated calls seeking comment for this story were not returned by the Platteville (Wis.) Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.