Death in a world of vaccines

Men shied away from shaking Mark Craig’s hand because his grip could be crushing.
At work, he tied down loads to flatbed trucks so tightly that people struggled to undo them after the delivery was complete.
The Dubuque resident was strong-willed, too.
“If he didn’t want to do it, he wasn’t going to, which was not a good thing sometimes,” said his wife, Karen Craig. “Hence, where I’m at now.”
Mark died of COVID-19 on Oct. 16 at the age of 56.
Part of Karen believes that Mark’s death could have been prevented — or at least his risk significantly reduced — had he been vaccinated as his doctor had urged months before.
“He just didn’t think it was necessary, I guess,” said Karen, who was vaccinated herself over the summer.
From the first death to occur in Dubuque County in March 2020 through Dec. 1, 2021, 243 COVID-19-related deaths of county residents have been reported, but just 70% of Dubuque County residents ages 12 and older still are fully vaccinated.
“Since about July, the number of people getting vaccinated has almost flattened, with slow slight increases in those fully vaccinated,” City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said in a recent county health update.
That comes even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that unvaccinated people are nearly six times more likely to test positive than vaccinated people, nine times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
Currently, more than three-quarters of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iowa and those admitted to intensive care units are unvaccinated.
Medical providers and researchers have concluded, nearly unequivocally, that the widespread availability of three rigorously tested vaccines means that COVID-19 deaths largely can become a thing of the past.
“There is no statistically acceptable level of death if it’s preventable,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans in Dubuque.
Yet even in the face of death, some grieving families continue to express doubts and accept the risks that going unvaccinated entails. This is something Dubuque-area providers and public health professionals hope to curb.
They have sought to challenge vaccine disinformation and the subsequent spread of misinformation, but almost eight in 10 people believe or are unsure about at least one common falsehood about COVID-19 or the vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
In July, almost 200 medical providers representing 12 local organizations in the county signed onto a statement that asks the public to “strongly consider” getting themselves and their families vaccinated.
“No one has to die of COVID-19, since the current vaccines effectively prevent hospitalization and death from COVID, including the delta variant,” it read. “Let’s leave the pandemic behind us and return to a normal life.”
VACCINE HESITANCY
Mark was born in 1965 in Washington, Iowa. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a military police officer.
He met a then-32-year-old Karen Mescher in 1989 at a bar in Clinton, where he worked as a bouncer. Mark’s good-looking and funny, she thought.
They dated off and on over the ensuing decades and married in September 2010.
Mark liked nothing more than to spend his time off resting at home with Karen after a grueling workweek. He filled their house with antique tobacco tins, Schlitz Beer lamps and wooden beer cases.
Mark grew flowers. He taught Karen’s family how to play Farkle, and when he was laid off each winter, Mark and Karen indulged in the dice game each morning over coffee.
Mark also enjoyed cooking for people and watching them eat his food. He sat at the dining room table with spice bottles, dumping in a little bit of this and a pinch of that as he prepared a barbeque sauce.
Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, Mark was overweight. He underwent bariatric surgery. He lost 40 pounds on the keto diet.
Things were looking good when he met with his doctor in June.
But the doctor warned that Mark might not survive if he was infected by the coronavirus. Karen urged him to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He declined.
Mark called Karen on Sept. 8 from Washington, Iowa, where he was working at a job site. He drove a dump truck and hauled equipment for Flynn Co., a Dyersville, Iowa, concrete paving company.
Mark told Karen that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the county hospital.
The news was jarring. Mark had been careful to wear masks at the grocery store and socially distance at work, yet he somehow got infected.
He returned to his Dubuque home but refused to see a doctor. Mark rested on the couch, watched television and played with Zeb, his beloved bull terrier. His coughing increased.
After Mark became delirious days later, Karen overrode his wishes and summoned an ambulance to transport him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He died nearly five weeks later.
The doctor who certified Mark’s death certificate listed COVID-19 and pneumonia as the causes and also included, as a contributing factor, Mark’s vaccination status.
“I just don’t understand how he could have just come home and not want to see the doctor when he knew that he had COVID pneumonia,” Karen said. “He had to know it’s not something that he was just going to get over.”
Nationally, about 9% of adults are considered vaccine hesitant — people who have chosen to delay obtaining vaccines despite their availability — according to an ongoing survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation. Meanwhile, 16% would “definitely not” get the vaccine.
Those figures largely have flatlined in recent months compared to the 48% who reported vaccine hesitancy in December 2020 upon the release of the vaccine to frontline health care workers.
People who are between the ages of 30 through 49; who are White; who have a high school education or less; who live in rural areas; or who identify as politically conservative are more likely to express reluctance to receiving or to refuse a COVID-19 vaccination
They most often cite the newness of the vaccine as the main reason for not obtaining the shot. Other reasons include worry over side effects, simply not wanting to get the vaccine and not trusting the government.
But COVID-19 vaccines underwent extensive testing before they were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in which thousands of people enrolled in clinical trials and were evaluated to determine vaccine safety and efficacy. Committees of experts reviewed the findings before authorizing the vaccines’ use.
The technology applied to rapidly develop the vaccine has existed for decades and has been utilized by scientists to develop vaccines to other coronaviruses.
‘ALMOST EVERY DEATH HAS BEEN PREVENTABLE’
Heather Balk only let her frizzy hair down from its tight bun on special occasions, like her daughter’s high school graduation or Valentine’s Day.
She and her husband of 18 years, Reuben Balk, called the latter “the love holiday.”
On the Fourth of July, she made special drinks in big sand buckets.
“You had to dance, or she’d drive you nuts,” Reuben said. “She always had to dance.”
Heather worked as a driver and dispatcher for #1 Green Cab and operated a photography business, routinely putting in six-day weeks.
She filled in Debbie Macomber adult coloring books and watched reality television like “90 Day Fiance” in her Asbury, Iowa, mobile home, where she lived with her two sons.
Heather contracted the coronavirus in mid-August and died about four weeks later. At 40, she is one of the youngest people to succumb to COVID-19 in Dubuque County.
Doctors wrote that factors such as obesity and kidney injury along with septic shock also contributed to her death.
Reuben, who survived a prior coronavirus infection and subsequently was vaccinated, previously raised the issue of vaccination with Heather. She rebuffed his suggestion.
“She didn’t believe in it,” said her mother, Colleen Kirkpatrick.
Heather’s family does not think her death was necessarily preventable. Had COVID-19 not killed her, Heather’s family said, her failing kidneys would have.
That line of thinking, mostly, is “not true,” said Dr. Eli Perencevich. He is an infectious-disease specialist at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City who was not involved in Heather’s case.
He said while conditions such as obesity are associated with a higher risk of mortality, “just because you’re a little overweight, you’re not supposed to die at 50.”
“Anyone who wanted to get a vaccine could get a vaccine pretty easily in late spring, early summer and since then, almost every death has been preventable,” Perencevich said.
Katelyn Holdsworth, Heather’s daughter, and Kirkpatrick considered getting vaccinated after Heather’s death, but they decided against it. Holdsworth believes more research is needed, while Kirkpatrick fears the vaccine’s side effects.
Both still hope to avoid coronavirus infection and see the virus as a real threat.
“I don’t think people realize how bad it is,” Holdsworth said. “I’ve had many people tell me it’s like the cold. … I think people need to take it a little more seriously.”
Leading local, state and federal health officials have concluded that the risks of coronavirus infection and its potential aftereffects significantly outweigh those of the vaccines.
Vaccine side effects are generally mild, if experienced, and include headaches, fever, chills and fatigue, while a more serious vaccine reaction, such as anaphylaxis or myocarditis, is extremely rare.
More than 459 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since December 2020 to date, and a limited number of vaccine reactions have been reported and verified.
Doctors realize that not all people are going to be swayed, regardless of the opinions of the vast majority of experts and the data.
“At the end of the day, we have to accept what is called patient autonomy,” conceded Schultz, the chief medical officer.
Yet, he added, “as a physician, my commitment and my vow are to prevent death if I can and create a quality of life for people. I’m having a hard time accepting that somebody conscientiously chose to die from a preventable disease and often die miserably from it.”
Patients generally regret it when they get to that point, he said.
EMPATHY & COMPASSION
People frequently ask Kirkpatrick whether Heather was vaccinated upon learning she died of COVID-19.
“Sometimes, I think maybe they think it’s her own fault, which it’s not,” Kirkpatrick said. “They never come out and say that.”
When encouraging people to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC urges people to refrain from judgment or blame. Instead, the agency says, they should adopt an attitude of compassion, empathy and patience.
- Listen to people’s doubts and concerns without judgment, the agency recommends. Acknowledge their feelings and ask questions to better understand them. Perhaps you can uncover the sources of their hesitation.
- Ask for the person’s permission to share information from a reputable source so they don’t feel put upon.
- Help the person identify their own reasons why they might choose to get vaccinated, and finally, help them navigate the practical barriers to obtaining a vaccination, including appointment scheduling and transportation.
Of the vaccine hesitant people surveyed by Kaiser Family Foundation, those who changed their minds cited the emergence of the highly infectious delta variant, the rise in hospitalizations and personally knowing someone who got ill or died as their biggest motivations for getting vaccinated.
BREAKTHROUGH INFECTION
Mary Davis and her family carefully followed COVID-19 precautions during their visits together.
They socially distanced, wore masks, washed their hands and obtained their COVID-19 vaccinations. But after Davis’ Dubuque assisted-living home experienced a coronavirus outbreak in late summer, the 85-year-old was among a half-dozen residents who got infected and died.
“It’s like, are you kidding me?” said her daughter Diane Hein, of Asbury. “I guess God has a plan, and we don’t get to know what that plan is.”
Medical professionals say the death of vaccinated patients should not be taken as indication that COVID-19 vaccines are not efficacious, particularly among the elderly or those with health conditions.
“When you find an effective vaccine against a disease like COVID … we will never have 100 percent protection,” Schultz said. “Eventually, this old age group is prone to any kind of infection or disease that can tip them over and lead to their death because they are so fragile to begin with. The vaccines give them a better chance to get out of this alive, but it’s not a guarantee.”
Seniors also were among the earliest to receive their vaccines, which scientists later discovered waned in effectiveness against mild to moderate infections.
“The people who were vaccinated first are at the highest risk,” Perencevich said. “(But) the two shots are still protecting most people from the severe outcomes.”
Davis, who served as the City of Dubuque’s clerk for 30 years, cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes, greeted visitors at her assisted-living home, played bingo and attended Mass regularly.
She gave big hugs and the periodic, “I love you.”
“She never wanted for a lot,” Hein said. “She just wanted her family to all be together.”
Davis’ upbringing on a Dundee, Iowa, dairy farm, where her family also grew corn and hay and raised hogs, likely gave her the grit that enabled her to adjust to months of lockdown at the start of the pandemic.
“I’m a tough old broad,” Davis said throughout her life.
She completed her COVID-19 vaccination series in February and intended to get her booster, but on Sept. 7, she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Five days later, her children gathered around her hospital bed to say goodbye.
At the time of her death, Davis was suffering from both COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia.
She did not complain nor express anger about her lot. Davis held tight to her faith and principles.
“Whatever happens, happens for a reason,” Hein said.
A LITTLE KISSKaren Craig purchased a gravesite in Dyersville, her hometown, just a few plots down from her parents’. She recently laid Mark’s ashes to rest there. One day, Karen will be buried alongside him.
She remembers Mark’s kindness. Like how sometimes, when they sat at the dining room table, he clasped Karen’s hands and told her how much he loved her.
Or when, after walking the dog, Karen might come inside through the front door, and Mark would grab and gently enfold her in his arms. He would ask for a little kiss.
After Mark’s death, his son decided to get vaccinated. Like his father, he had not intended to.
“But he did,” Karen said. “I’m glad he changed his mind.”