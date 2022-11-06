GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A Guttenberg family physician has been honored statewide for his service to the community.
Jeff Hoffmann, a physician at Cornerstone Family Practice in Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics, was recently named Family Physician of the Year by the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians. Awardees are nominated by patients for their service to their communities.
Hoffmann, 68, will now be Iowa’s nominee for 2023 National Family Physician of the Year from the American Academy of Family Physicians, which will be announced late next year.
“It’s hard to express,” Hoffmann said. “I’m more humbled than anything. I’m really just doing what we’re all trying to do, all family physicians in Iowa. We’re the gatekeepers on the front lines.”
Hoffmann previously worked as a physical therapist, including in Guttenberg in the late 1970s. But he then went back to medical school and returned to Guttenberg as a family physician in 1991.
“It’s the best move I ever made,” Hoffmann said. “We see a full range, from babies to 105 years old, in the family practice. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a good experience in the community.”
Andrew Smith worked with Hoffmann for over 30 years as a fellow physician with Cornerstone Family Practice until Smith semi-retired in June.
“I think (Hoffmann) has such a positive attitude,” Smith said. “I think a lot of health care is the doctors’ attitude toward the patient. If the patient is sensing negativity or not listening, I don’t think they do as well. I think he’s just the opposite. He’s very empathic and listens to people.”
Smith noted that Hoffmann is also very involved in the Guttenberg community, being the physician on the sidelines during football games and wrestling matches.
“This award was wonderful for him to get,” Smith said. “He epitomizes what family doctors do, especially in a rural setting.”
Tim Ahlers, CEO of Guttenberg Hospital & Clinics, said Hoffmann has also served as a mentor for many medical students doing their rotations in Guttenberg over the years.
“Honestly, Dr. Hoffmann is one of a kind,” Ahlers said. “He is an exceptional physician, but I think he’s an even better person. It’s an honor to work with him. It’s inspiring to see the passion that he has for his profession and taking care of our community.”
Hoffmann added that he feels the hospital staff is close knit, and patients appreciate the stability of having the same staff working there for years.
“The hospital staff and everything, they truly do feel like one family,” he said. “Especially the last couple of years with COVID(-19) and everything, it’s been a challenge in all of medicine, especially in rural areas. The stability that we’ve had really helped us through this challenge with COVID. It made us even stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.