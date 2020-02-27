More leadership training for city staff and support for a new civil rights specialist in the city attorney’s office are slated for funding in next fiscal year’s City of Dubuque budget.
City Council members recently met for the first of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting next year’s city budget. The meeting included budget presentations for the City Council; the city manager’s, city attorney’s and city clerk’s offices; Cable TV Division; and information services, human resources and public information departments. The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.
Among the requests recommended for funding is $4,000 for training for a civil rights specialist to review and investigate complaints of discrimination in housing, employment, education, public accommodations and credit in Dubuque.
Information Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $582,867.
- Expenditures projected: $1,583,645.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 4.6% increase.
- Tax support requested: $1,000,778.
- Tax support current year: $956,990.
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of nine full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: They include $3,720 for auditing software; $2,400 for network transmission testing kit; and $500 to purchase clothing with the city logo and department name for department staff.
City Attorney’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $519,722.
- Expenditures projected: $1,026,160.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3% increase.
- Tax support requested: $506,438.
- Tax support current year: $491,200.
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 5.62 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $4,000 for training for a civil right specialist, a position created during the current fiscal year.
City Clerk’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $273,490.
- Expenditures projected: $399,989.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 14.7% decrease.
- Tax support requested: $126,499.
- Tax support current year: $308,672.
- Employment change: Reduction of the equivalent of 0.81 full-time employees through the elimination of a seasonal intern and clerical assistant, for a total of three full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
City Council
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,211.
- Expenditures projected: $148,549.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 0.1% increase.
- Tax support requested: $147,338.
- Tax support current year: $143,771.
- Employment change: None.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
Cable TV Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $577,657.
- Expenditures projected: $605,100.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3.8% decrease.
- Tax support requested: None, as it will draw down a cash balance.
- Tax support current year: None.
- Employment change: None. The division has the equivalent of 2.25 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
City Manager’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $844,720.
- Expenditures projected: $1,664,129.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 8.2% increase.
- Tax support requested: $819,409.
- Tax support current year: $707,165.
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 9.67 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $14,900 for leadership training; $7,000 for additional training opportunities; $61,100 to develop an annual performance evaluation and professional development program for department managers.
Human Resources
- Revenue or resources projected: $540,853.
- Expenditures projected: $978,551.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 9.3% increase.
- Tax support requested: $437,698.
- Tax support current year: $417,702.
- Employment change: Increase of one full-time employee with the transfer of a workforce equity coordinator from Human Rights to Human Resources, for a total of the equivalent of 4.63 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $16,950 for leadership training; $32,000 for job classification and wage review plan; $10,500 to hire a consultant to assess the operations and structure of the human resource department; $66,800 for three years of “emotional intelligence” training to provide better customer service and employee retention; $7,500 to hire a consultant to conduct exit interview of departing city employees; $12,850 to create an employee wellness program.
Public Information
- Revenue or resources projected: $520,194.
- Expenditures projected: $710,059.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3.8% increase.
- Tax support requested: $189,865.
- Tax support current year: $189,993.
- Employment change: Increase of the equivalent of 0.12 full-time employees for a total of the equivalent of 6.5 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: None.