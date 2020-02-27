City of Dubuque budget hearings

All meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held in City Council Chambers on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 West Sixth St. The meetings are also broadcast on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), archived on the city’s website at www.cityofdubuque.org/media, and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfDubuque.

For more information in the city budget, go to https://www.cityofdubuque.org/FY2021budget.

A full agenda and links to supporting documents can also be found at publicagenda.cityofdubuque.org.