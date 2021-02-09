One person was injured when a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer struck a disabled vehicle Friday outside of Dubuque.
David W. Gleason, 70, of Waverly, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. 20, just west of Mile Hill Lane. The sheriff’s department reported that Gleason was traveling west on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and entered the north ditch. A semi driven west on U.S. 20 by Rakesh K. Ballaa, 40, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, also lost control and jackknifed. The semi entered the ditch and struck Gleason’s vehicle.
Neither driver was cited because of the roadway conditions, according to the report.