MONTICELLO, Iowa – A year-round respite and recreational facility for people with disabilities will hold an annual fundraising breakfast and open house this month.

The Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open House will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 26, at the camp, 12007 190th St., Monticello.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All proceeds benefit the camp.

Red Cedar Regulators will hold a live reenactment of a train robbery at 9, 10:45 and 11:45 a.m. at the train depot. The event also includes tours of the grounds, a bounce house, and zip line rides.

Call 319-465-5916 for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you