PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A $250,000 state grant awarded Wednesday will improve safety conditions on a critical roadway in Prairie du Chien.
The grant through the state Harbor Assistance Program is listed as being for “City of Prairie du Chien-Prairie Sand & Gravel (Gavilon Grain).”
A press release states that the funding will be used to “reconstruct and resurface a deteriorated harbor access road. The project will improve the weight capacity and safety of truck traffic utilizing the harbor.”
The local grant was among more than $6 million in awards announced Wednesday statewide.
“The ripple effect of the harbor grants is felt statewide,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson in a press release. “The department makes continued investments in our commercial waterfronts because investing in transportation pays off in our quality of life and in our state’s economic growth and well-being.”