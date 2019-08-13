A benefit ride for a local man who suffered a stroke will be held Saturday, Aug. 17.
Registration for the Doug Daniels Benefit Ride will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the ride starting at noon. It will begin and end at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, according to an online announcement.
It states that Daniels suffered a stroke on May 30 and was hospitalized until recently.
The cost is $15 per person and includes a meal ticket and access to a live auction and live music. Proceeds will benefit Daniels and his family
Ride stops include The Barn in Sherrill, Brickhaus Bar & Grill in Farley and Bofly’s Painted Horse Saloon in Bernard.
The band Hot Mess will perform at the fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m.