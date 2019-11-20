A captain in the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department hopes to bring a conservative voice to the county’s board of supervisors next fall.
Harley Pothoff is running as a Republican for the supervisor seat currently held by Dave Baker. Baker, who faces reelection in November 2020, and the other two members of the board are affiliated with the Democratic Party.
The winner of the race will earn a four-year term on the board.
Pothoff is retiring from the sheriff’s department this year. He will continue to manage Sherrill Feed & Supply in Sherrill, Iowa.
Pothoff said he believes he would infuse more “fiscal responsibility” into supervisors’ discussions. He said the board is not sufficiently “forward-thinking,” and has failed to account adequately for upcoming expenses.
“Taxpayers deserve to know more how their money is getting spent, who is getting it and what return they should expect from their investment,” Pothoff said.
Pothoff also said he would like the supervisors to develop a strategic spending plan moving forward. He has worked sheriff’s department budgets in the past and would like to meet with department heads during his campaign.
“There’s not a need at this point for cutting budget,” he said. “But the department heads need to be fiscally responsible — use what they need, but don’t waste what they have.”
Pothoff also said he wants to cut down on what he sees as “some dysfunction on the board.”
“There’s not a lot of discussion taking place,” he said. “There’s a lot of 2-to-1 votes on everything.”
In his role with the sheriff’s department, Pothoff served on the committee that weighed whether to open most county roads to all-terrain and utility vehicle traffic. His department — chiefly Sheriff Joe Kennedy — largely was opposed to the move, citing safety concerns.
However, now that supervisors have approved the ordinance granting permission, Pothoff said he sees it essentially as a done deal.
“I don’t envision doing anything with it,” he said. “It’s passed. The supervisors did what they felt was right.”
Still, he doubts the current program will generate the revenue some have predicted.
“We’re not going to bring people in for people riding our roads,” Pothoff said. “If you develop a trail system, applying for federal grants, you will have a large economic impact.”
A Republican voice has been relatively rare on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. Former two-term Supervisor Darryl Klein — who was ousted in 2018 by Ann McDonough, a Democrat — was the first Republican elected to the board in 60 years.
Baker, meanwhile, welcomed the competition.
“I respect (Pothoff’s) service to the county as a law enforcement professional and am looking forward to a good-spirited campaign,” he said.