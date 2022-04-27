PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville officials have begun installing “smart poles” along Main and Second streets that are equipped with LED banners and cameras, with options to add a bevy of other features.
City Public Works Director Howard Crofoot said the installation of 55 smart light fixtures along the streets began on Monday. Eight smart poles with the banners and cameras will be installed next week.
The pilot project is a collaboration between the city and Alliant Energy, using hardware and technology developed by Illuminating Concepts, of Farmington Hills, Mich.
Ron Harwood, Illuminating Concepts’ CEO and founder, began developing the smart poles, called Intellistreets, in 2001. He said the system is picking up steam throughout the country.
“The business is going really nuts,” he said. “We did 24 installations from 2010 to 2020. We did another 24 just last year.”
The smart poles can accommodate features such as speakers; image sensors; color-changing lights; on-demand lighting; emergency call stations; and environmental sensors that can detect water levels, wind speed, temperature, humidity and barometric pressure. Those features can be customized and expanded as needed.
“There can be Wi-Fi coverage, and I’ve been told you can have electric vehicle chargers, although I haven’t seen that yet,” Crofoot said. “That is something we could add in the future.”
The poles also can accommodate real-time traffic counters that can be accessed on a smartphone.
“Someone could say ‘I want to go downtown,’ and they can log in on their phone and see what the parking situation is downtown,” Crofoot said. “The poles can do pedestrian counts, weather applications, all sorts of different things.”
The city is starting with basic applications on the poles at this point to test out how they work. The poles will feature cameras and LED banners, and city officials are interested in adding the real-time traffic function in the future.
“We’re starting slow right now, seeing what works for us — and if we want to expand on that, we can,” Crofoot said.
The project comes at no cost to the city, other than paying for the electricity and cloud storage for video footage.
“It’ll probably be another week or two after (installation) before things are ready to rock and roll,” Crofoot said. “We’ll be testing and doing some training on the LED boards and that kind of thing.”
Harwood is confident the pilot program in Platteville will lead to additional installations in the city.
“It does everything,” he said. “It doesn’t walk, obviously. But it does a lot. I’m happy to have invented something that will entertain people 99% of the time and keep them safe 100% of the time.”