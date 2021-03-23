BELLEVUE, Iowa — When the ice begins to thaw and the temperatures start to rise, employees at Riverview Boat Store know it is time to spring into action.
The Bellevue business specializes in serving the barges that move up and down the Mississippi River. Not surprisingly, its business dries up when the river freezes and barge traffic disappears.
“Around the first week of December, we shut down and our business goes into hibernation for four months,” said Jordan Steines, the store’s general manager. “But around the beginning of March, we start ramping back up again.”
Riverview Boat Store, located at 960 N. Riverview St., is currently gearing up for the busy months ahead.
That means preparing supplies and hiring workers, according to Steines. It’s a process the company has perfected over multiple decades in business.
Riverview Boat Store was started in 1998 by Terry Putman and Don Dixon, who initially operated out of an 800 square-foot warehouse and made deliveries using a small, fiberglass boat.
A new generation took over in 2004, when Terry’s son, Jeremy, and his wife, Julie, bought the business. The couple continues to operate the growing enterprise today.
Riverview Boat Store now uses a 12,000 square-foot space for warehousing and storage. It employs around 30 people at peak season, a far cry from the two-man operation it was at the time of its founding.
The store stocks and delivers a wide range of grocery products and other household items, serving boats of all sizes that make their way down the river.
Though the city rests beside the Mississippi River, there aren’t many Bellevue businesses that derive their revenue directly from activity on the Mississippi, said Nic Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance.
He said Riverview Boat Store is among the few enterprises directly tied to the river.
“It does seem like there is less and less of those direct ties,” he said. “You’re seeing fewer commercial fishermen and less commerce in general driven by the river. (Riverview Boat Store) is one of those unique businesses that has a great understanding of the river and a long history of understanding the needs of the people who travel on it.”
The business has done more than simply stay afloat, he added.
“It’s a great story of a homegrown business that started with just a couple people and has grown into a big employer,” Hockenberry said. “It shows what can be accomplished by locals when they meet the demand of the changing market and bring value to their customers.”
Steines said meeting demand means quite literally meeting customers where they are.
Barges don’t halt their travels, and their passengers don’t come onto land to pick up their needed products. Rather, staff from Riverview Boat Store will pilot a boat to meet their customers on the river.
The business has staked its reputation on serving customers regardless of the time or conditions, Steines said.
“It could be 2 o’clock in the morning and raining, and we will find a way to be there,” he said.
Steines said Riverview Boat Store rarely caters to those actually living in Bellevue. The business is almost exclusively designed to serve those moving past the riverside community.
As a result, the local companies that partner with Riverview Boat Store are bringing their products to a customer demographic they otherwise would not be able to access.
Bellevue Dairy Products is a prime example.
Owner John Ruggeberg said his business partners with Riverview Boat Store to supply milk, cheeses and eggs to river travelers.
“During the summer months, it is actually quite a bit of business,” he said. “They will put in some large orders. A lot of times these barges will order anywhere from 10 to 20 gallons of milk, five or six cases of eggs and 15 to 20 pounds of cheese.”
He’s grateful for his longstanding relationship with the Bellevue store.
“They’ve always been great to work with,” he said. “And because of them, I have customers I couldn’t reach otherwise. I wouldn’t be able to (serve barges) without them.”