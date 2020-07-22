LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster’s fire chief and one of its Common Council members both say they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Katie Reuter, who represents the Fourth District on the council, and Steve Braun, who also is Grant County’s emergency management director, made the announcements during a Common Council meeting Monday night.
“I am quite miserable,” Reuter said as she attended the meeting virtually. “I have never felt this sick in my life. This is a real threat.”
Reuter encouraged people to take care of the community before thinking about things returning to normal.
“This is not just about older people but anyone can get this disease,” she said. “I am 35 years old and considered myself medically healthy. At one point, I was fearing whether or not I could get through this.”
Braun told the council that he had been vigilant about wearing a mask and not letting his guard down. But he said he was contacted by the Grant County Health Department on Wednesday and informed that he was exposed to COVID-19 the previous week, along with a Lancaster police officer, when they were on an emergency medical call.
Braun tested negative for COVID-19 on July 14, but a test on Friday was positive.
Braun said he is quarantining and had relatively minor symptoms that had not required medical care. He is working from home and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for returning to work, which will have to include a negative test.
Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf also confirmed that one police officer tested positive for COVID-19 while a second is waiting for test results. However, that officer is also under quarantine as a precaution.
Reukauf said one of the officers felt sick, which prompted the decision to have both officers get tested. In addition, Reukauff said the person who was the focus of the medical call died.
“The deceased person tested positive,” Reukauf told the council.
Braun said he told the council about his testing positive because people are tired of hearing about and dealing with COVID-19, but it’s important to stay vigilant.
“Like Kate Reuter, my main reason for sharing with the council ... was to help people understand that this is still something that is out there in our community, and social distancing and masking needs to be taken seriously,” he said.