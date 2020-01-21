A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a riot charge.
Sarvia Alvarenga, 24, of 920 Wilson St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of participating in a riot. A two-year prison sentence was suspended.
Court documents state Dubuque police responded to a disturbance at about 7:40 p.m. May 3 outside of 37 W. 15th St. Surveillance footage showed two vehicles pull up to the area, and six people get out of the vehicles. The group then attacks a 17-year-old boy whose name has not been released.
Police said the group pulled the teen out of the building and began punching and kicking him. A bicycle and scooter were thrown at the teen as well. During the assault, the vehicles circled the block.
The men then fled the area in the vehicles, according to documents. Alvarenga allegedly was driving one of the vehicles.
Several of the other alleged participants in the attack have been charged.