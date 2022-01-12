A production materials planner has become the first candidate to file for an upcoming Dubuque City Council special election.
Erik Kronstedt, 32, is running in the March 29 election for the Ward 4 seat. Several other residents have announced their intentions to run for the position, but they have not filed.
The vacancy was created when Brad Cavanagh was sworn in as mayor earlier this month, succeeding the city’s longest-serving mayor, Roy Buol.
Council members agreed to hold a special election to fill the seat, and the winner’s term will run through Dec. 31, 2023.
A production materials planner for A.Y. McDonald, Kronstedt returned to Dubuque in 2018. Now fond of the community that welcomed him and his family, he said he wishes to give back to the community and give residents a voice on the council.
“I’m very diplomatic and like to hear all sides,” he said. “I ultimately want to help all the people in the city. We all want to make Dubuque a better place.”
Raised in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Kronstedt discovered Dubuque when he attended Emmaus Bible College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and biblical studies in 2013.
In 2018, he and his wife chose to move from Seattle, Wash., to Dubuque largely because of their appreciation for the area.
“We wanted to be closer to home, but Wisconsin Falls was too small for us,” Kronstedt said.
He envisions his service on the council being devoted to bettering the lives of residents, adding that he supports improving neighborhood safety, reducing the overall tax burden on residents and promoting the development of small businesses.
He also expressed his interest in continuing the city’s efforts to revitalize historic buildings, arguing it maintains the city’s identity and improves the economy.
“I have liked what we have done in the Millwork District,” he said. “We are continuing to improve areas of Dubuque that have taken a hit over the years.”
Kronstedt said he is unsure how he feels about a proposal to construct a new Five Flags Center, last estimated to cost $74 million. City Council members are expected to soon discuss bringing a referendum to voters regarding the project.
“I want to talk to more people and see what the general public thinks,” Kronstedt said. “At this point, I would like to put it up to a vote.”
Kronstedt said he is undecided on whether he supports a $20 million project to construct a parking ramp in downtown Dubuque. City officials agreed to build the ramp as part of a development agreement tied to the sale of the Roshek Building with Roshek Property, LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
“Right now, I don’t see the need for it,” Kronstedt said. “I don’t have any trouble finding parking downtown, but I’d like to speak with more people who work down there.”