Work to mitigate a sinkhole at a Dubuque residence is wrapping up, though it's unclear when the building's occupants will be able to return home.
Allen Ward, executive director of Area Residential Care, said the agency's residential community home at 2085 Bunker Hill Road was vacated earlier this week, shortly after the sinkhole was discovered near the building's garage.
ARC officials worked with the City of Dubuque and private contractors to fill in the sinkhole, which required the temporary closure of a stretch of Bunker Hill Road. The road should reopen today.
"As of now we've got it sealed and stabilized," Ward said.
He said ARC officials will work with the contractor to determine the next steps. He said he appreciated the patience shown by nearby residents.
"The neighbors have been great," Ward said.