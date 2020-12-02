The nonprofit health system that includes a Dubuque hospital and local clinics named a pair of executive leaders Tuesday.
Officials at UnityPoint Health announced that Clay Holderman will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO in February. Sanjeeb Khatua was named president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic starting Jan. 5.
Holderman is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, according to a press release. Sue Thompson will continue serving as UnityPoint’s interim CEO until Holderman takes his position.
Khatua currently serves in multiple leadership roles at Edward-Elmhurst Health, including executive vice president and chief physician executive. He will take the helm at UnityPoint Clinic, a network of physicians, advanced practitioners and clinics that is part of UnityPoint Health.
UnityPoint’s network includes UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and multiple local clinics.