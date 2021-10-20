About 100 people tuned in to see actor Sean Astin on Tuesday morning at Northeast Iowa Community College’s invitation, but not for a screening of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Rudy” or “The Goonies.”
Over Zoom, Astin participated in the community college’s “Destigmatizing Brain Health” summit, sharing his family’s personal story with mental illness.
Astin’s mother, actress Patty Duke, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when Astin was a teenager.
“Of course, all of us in the family already knew it,” Astin said. “We didn’t have a name for it, but we lived through her depression. We lived through her ‘freak outs,’ as we called them. I lived through physical abuse, mental abuse. We lived through her suicide attempts. We lived through the spending sprees, the crippling guilt she’d feel after, the irrational behavior, the crying and screaming and uncertainty.”
Astin emphasized the deep love he felt for his mother and that she showed for him, but didn’t shy away from the times when her illness was difficult to handle.
“How can someone be a monster or tragic figure in one moment, and a triumphant and laudable hero the next?” Astin said. “How can a diagnosis be a blessing and a curse?”
After her diagnosis, Duke became an advocate for destigmatizing mental illness.
“You can tell he’s just a really likeable guy who’s just really passionate about continuing his mother’s legacy,” moderator Amy Green said after the summit.
Astin pointed to patience, forgiveness and understanding yourself and others as essential when supporting others.
“I was happy to see Sean really touch on these points — listening skills, compassion and empathy,” Green said.
Astin, as well as the other speakers of the summit, often used the words “brain health” instead of “mental health.”
“I’ve spent my life deeply immersed in the power of language and watching and trying to navigate that language with my mother, as her sensitivities related to brain health were triggered so easily by language,” Astin said.
By using the term “brain health,” advocates hope to move away from any negative connotation associated with mental illness and to remind people that psychological struggles are health issues.
In addition to Astin’s keynote speech, attendees heard from MindSprings Mental Health Alliance and a panel of representatives from local brain health resources. The event also featured the screening of “Sky,” a short film about an individual’s struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted, was one of the panel discussion participants. Sanger said that Astin’s points about empathy stuck with her.
“What I love about this is (the summit) is really focusing on removing that stigma and collaborating as a community,” Sanger said.
Green said that Tuesday’s summit is a continuation of NICC’s focus on brain health. This spring, the college intends to hold another summit, potentially in person, depending on pandemic health and safety.
“The more people hear these messages, the better off we are as a community,” Green said.