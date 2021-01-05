For Jack Frick, the past 40 years at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens have been a journey of horticultural discovery.
“It’s always been a love of plants and a love of growing things,” he said. “You plant things, and hopefully, they grow. … It’s surprising what will grow in Iowa. We have a swamp cypress; nobody thinks we can grow that in Iowa. We do.”
Frick, 84, has volunteered at the arboretum since it was founded in 1980. He and fellow longtime volunteer Wylie Bledsoe, 77, soon will “retire” from their roles as president and vice president, respectively, on the arboretum’s Board of Directors.
In honor of the two men’s years of service, Mayor Roy Buol last month declared Dec. 21, 2020, as “Jack Frick and Wylie Bledsoe Day” in the city of Dubuque. In the written proclamation of the day, Buol noted that “under Jack and Wylie’s leadership, the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens increased its membership, number of volunteers, number of visitors, number of acres and types of gardens, trees and shrub collections we see today.”
Reflecting on his four decades dedicated to the arboretum, Frick fondly remembered where it all began.
“The early part of the arboretum was just 10 acres maybe, and we had a rose garden, a hosta garden and that basically was that,” he said.
As the years passed, the gardens grew. The arboretum now includes more than 10 of them, from the Japanese garden to the English garden to the herb garden and even the “Garden of Eat’n,” featuring edible plants.
Initially, Frick volunteered on weekends and evenings while working as a service manager at Mike Finnin Ford. Since his retirement 20 years ago, he has volunteered full time, working in the gardens, giving tours and coordinating volunteers and donations.
Bledsoe joined the volunteer team 15 years ago when he and his wife, Jean, moved to Dubuque from Fond du Lac, Wis., following his retirement from Mercury Outboard Motors.
Bledsoe was looking for a volunteer opportunity, and Jean, a member of Dubuque Master Gardeners, asked him to help her trim her garden at the arboretum. There, he met Frick, and the two became fast friends.
“He’s like a brother,” Bledsoe said of Frick. “Working with him, he was like a big brother to me. When we were younger, we planted trees all over that arboretum. It’s always a fun day working with Jack.”
Arboretum Executive Director Sandi Helgerson described the two as humble and dependable.
“They brought, and still continue to bring, a willingness to serve, as well as enthusiasm and passion for the arboretum and its growth,” she said. “They’ve been the dynamic duo of all things arboretum.”
Helgerson became the arboretum’s first paid staff member when she started in her position in 2013. At the time, she was amazed to learn that Frick and Bledsoe both were working more-than-full-time schedules as volunteers.
Since then, the three have worked hand in hand.
“I think we made a good Three Musketeers, being able to jointly lead,” Helgerson said. “They’ve continued to do what they do best, and we have each used our strengths to make the arboretum what it is today.”
When they needed construction skills or engineering advice, for instance, they knew they could turn to Bledsoe. Over the years, he installed and repaired bridges, helped restore the Japanese garden’s koi pond, worked to make trails and garden areas compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and became a jack-of-all-trades.
Frick has been the arboretum’s “peacemaker” and played a key role in securing community partnerships and donors, according to Helgerson.
“Jack’s forte is that he connects really well to people,” she said. “He has a saying that I think is really good — ‘There’s no problem that can’t be solved over a dish of ice cream.’”
In the end, though, it usually didn’t matter what the task was. If it needed to be done, Frick or Bledsoe would do it.
“They’ve always had this attitude that whatever is needed for any of the volunteers to do their jobs, they just go get it,” Helgerson said. “They would run errands all over the place so that other people could keep doing their work.”
Bledsoe recalled how several of the staff and volunteers got him a T-shirt that read “Go-to Guy,” for the many times he’s solved problems, fixed broken appliances and found donors.
“If it was important to them, it was important to me to go get it,” he said.
Frick and Bledsoe’s “retirement” will mark a change in the structure of the arboretum’s leadership. The Board of Directors is replacing its president and vice president positions with a chair and chair-elect. Starting April 1, current Board Member Steve Ulstad will be the new chairman of the board, serving a three-year term.
Although they are stepping back from their administrative roles, Frick and Bledsoe will maintain an active presence at the arboretum.
“After 40 years, you want to slow down a bit,” Frick said with a laugh. “I’ll have fewer hours, but I’ll be around.”