CASSVILLE, Wis. -- The Village of Cassville will host a public meeting this week to discuss proposed 2020 infrastructure improvements, according to a press release.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Cassville Municipal Building, 100 W. Amelia St.
The work includes road reconstruction and underground utilities replacement on Bluff Street from Cedar Street to Mulberry Drive, as well as along Frederick Street from Bluff to Amelia streets.
The project will be overseen by JI Construction, of Livingston, at a cost of $1.37 million.