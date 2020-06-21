Reynolds: Test Iowa site coming to Dubuque
A state COVID-19 testing site set to open this week in Dubuque will give public health leaders a clearer picture of virus activity in the area, officials said.
“The more testing that can be provided for the people who wish to be tested, I think it’s a good thing,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that a Test Iowa clinic will open on Monday, June 22, at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, in Dubuque. Testing samples will be collected for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Kelly McMahon, CEO of Epic Health and Wellness, said the site will allow more people to be tested and will help officials make decisions based on the virus’ activity. “It’ll give us a better understanding of how many people actually are out there that do have the coronavirus,” she said.
Diamond Jo cutting up to 270 jobs
A Dubuque casino recently indicated that more than 100 employees — and potentially as many as 270 — will be permanently laid off in the next month.
Diamond Jo Casino’s parent company, Boyd Gaming Corp., sent a letter to Mayor Roy Buol indicating that 25% to 60% of workers at the Dubuque facility would have their positions eliminated as the company deals with the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs would be announced during the first two weeks of July, the notice stated.
The letter did not specify the specific number of expected layoffs, nor would company officials pinpoint a precise figure.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s website indicates that Diamond Jo employs 450 workers in Dubuque. Given the percentages outlined by Boyd Gaming, that means 112 to 270 workers could be permanently laid off.
Hopes dry up for 2020 Dubuque pool season
Dubuque’s municipal swimming pools will not open this summer.
City Council members on Monday voted, 6-1, to keep Flora and Sutton pools closed amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ultimately, safety has to come before convenience,” said Council Member Laura Roussell. “With so many risks, I can’t support opening the pools up. I recognize a lot of families look forward to it, and (I) encourage families to take advantage of other programming (Dubuque) Leisure Services will be offering. … I feel the risks outweigh the benefits.”
Council Member Brett Shaw cast the lone vote against the move. “I look at the amenities the city offers … (and) I view the public pools as being among the most critical,” he said. “Swimming itself is a critical life skill in a river town. Beyond that … we still need places to break away and skip the heat or at least cool down. We should open both pools, if even just for a month.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen also touted the benefits of such a move.
“While opening the pools creates concerns about additional exposures to COVID-19 and it will increase city costs, the benefit is that the pools provide an affordable outdoor entertainment option,” he said.
Dubuque County Fair to be held, but shortened
The Dubuque County Fair will be held this year — but it will be briefer than normal.
The fair Board of Directors announced Wednesday that, due to concerns related to COVID-19, a four-day fair will be offered this year.
It is slated for Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 2, at the fairgrounds in Dubuque. The event previously was slated to begin on Tuesday, July 28.
Fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz said scheduling, financial and public health concerns all played a role in the board’s decision to reduce the fair from six days to four.
Murderer gets 40 more years for shanking inmateLANCASTER, Wis. — A thrice-convicted murderer housed in a Grant County prison was sentenced Wednesday to 40 more years in prison for trying to kill a fellow inmate in 2018.
And while that penalty might present “no particular harm” for a man already serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day said he hopes it “presents some element of benefit to future inmates, future guards of a sentence that sends a strong message.”
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Manchester company files Chapter 11
MANCHESTER, Iowa — The future of a major manufacturing facility in Manchester is uncertain after its parent company filed for bankruptcy and officials submitted mass-layoff paperwork with the state.
However, there are no imminent plans to close Exide Technologies in Manchester despite those developments, a company spokeswoman told the Telegraph Herald. The plant employs about 300 people.
“We are planning to operate our business as usual and intend for all roles and responsibilities to remain the same,” spokeswoman Melissa Floyd said in an emailed statement. Exide Technologies specializes in producing battery technology.
New fishing pond coming to Dubuque County
EPWORTH, Iowa — A construction project in Dubuque County is bubbling up new fishing opportunities.
The Dubuque County Conservation Board is building a public fishing pond at the Miller McGrath Wildlife Area between Epworth and Graf, Iowa, with the help of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Manchester Fish Hatchery.
Construction of the pond began June 8 and should be complete within the next two weeks, according to Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. Exactly when the pond will be ready for anglers depends on how long it takes for the pool to fill naturally after construction is complete.
The pond will be about 1.5 acres in area when finished. Preston said fish such as bluegill will be stocked in the lake in September, and largemouth bass and catfish will be added in the spring.