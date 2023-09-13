Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Participants in an upcoming event will learn about pork and prepare their own meal with the help of a professional chef.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host its “Meet the Meat: Pork Edition” event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at University of Dubuque’s Peters Commons, according to a press release.
Topics will include where cuts of meat originate and how to shop for meat at the store.
The cost is $25. Register by calling 563-583-6496 by Sept. 29.
