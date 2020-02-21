Local model railroad enthusiasts will host a sale this weekend at a Dubuque church.
The Dubuque chapter of the National Model Railroad Association will host the sale from 9:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1700 Lincoln Ave. The cost of admission is $3 for attendees older than 12.
Local model railroad aficionados will have more than 35 tables of used model railroad equipment for sale. Items include all scales of model railroad equipment and die-cast equipment, according to organizers.
Anyone interested in learning more about model railroads is welcome to attend, organizers said.