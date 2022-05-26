A Dubuque County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child who was younger than 10 at the time.
Jake R. Skahill, 28, of Farley, Iowa, was given the sentence Wednesday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and enticing a minor.
“I do believe that the harm that has been suffered for this young lady is immense,” said Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley while ordering Skahill’s sentence. “I’ve said it before. You can continue to believe it didn’t happen, but she testified over and over and over again about what happened.”
Skahill was found guilty on the charges for a second time during a four-day jury trial in April. The jury found him not guilty of indecent exposure.
Court documents state that a woman reported in February 2018 that her child was sexually abused by Skahill at a Dubuque County residence.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Skahill’s case was originally tried twice in 2019. A mistrial was declared the first time. Skahill was found guilty on all four charges the second time and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Skahill appealed his conviction, arguing that video recordings of interviews with the child should not have been allowed to be shown during trial.
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal in November 2020. But the Iowa Supreme Court last year ruled that the video recordings should not have been admitted as evidence and ordered a new trial.
During Wednesday’s sentencing, Ackley noted that the Iowa Supreme Court disagreed with her evidentiary ruling on the video recordings, but she believes the girl should not have had to explain what happened to her more than once.
“I disagree with (the Iowa Supreme Court),” she said. “I know I have to follow that law, and I did, but I disagree with them. Children who suffer at the hands of older individuals who perpetrate a sexual assault on them need to be protected.”
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III asked Ackley in court to order the maximum 35-year sentence, arguing that “justice will be served” for the victim by the prison term.
“She has suffered immensely, your honor,” May said of the victim. “The court saw that at her trial testimony. Four years later, she sobs at the mention of what happened to her.”
The girl also gave a victim impact statement Wednesday, asking Skahill why he abused her and if he knew his actions were wrong. She also spoke about stress and anxiety she has felt since the assault occurred.
“It took some time with therapy and a lot of hard work, but I learned it was not my fault what (Skahill) did,” she said.
The victim’s mother also spoke Wednesday, stating that it “killed” her to see her daughter blaming herself for Skahill’s actions.
“He ripped away her innocence and flipped her whole world upside down,” she said. “...The world became a very scary place.”
Skahill’s attorney Leigha Lattner asked for the sentences to run concurrently for a total 25-year prison sentence, the same as Skahill’s previous sentence. She argued that a 35-year sentence goes against Skahill’s constitutional rights.
“Given the mandatory minimum for that sentence, he will be 45 when he is eligible for release,” Lattner said. “That sentence would also provide adequate protection for the community and a balance between punishment and rehabilitation.”
Lattner also filed a motion for arrest of judgment and a motion for a new trial, both of which Ackley denied.
Skahill declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, which Ackley noted is his right. However, she told Skahill she hopes he can someday apologize for putting the victim and her family through the trial process once again.
“At the final end of the day, you have to think about what you did,” she said. “You have to think about the harm that you caused, and you have to live with that. It’s unfortunate that she has to, also.”