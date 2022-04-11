A felony charge recently was dismissed for a youth counselor accused of sexually exploiting a teen boy from Dubuque.
Rachele R. Padgett, 24, of Central City, Iowa, had been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with sexual exploitation by a counselor, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The charge was dismissed in response to a motion by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
“Through information developed during the pendency of this case, the necessary element of (Padgett) being a counselor to the minor victim in this case is subject to doubt,” the motion states.
Instead, Padgett pleaded guilty to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was fined $500.
Court documents state that a teen client of Four Oaks Children & Family Services told a Linn County Department of Human Services caseworker in 2019 that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with Padgett both on and off the Four Oaks Bertram campus, located in Cedar Rapids. The boy was younger than 17 at the time.
Four Oaks provides behavioral health and shelter services for youth, as well as other family programming. Documents state that Padgett was working as a social worker at the same Four Oaks program where the teen was a resident.
The teen reported that he and Padgett began communicating on social media and would meet when he was away for weekend home visits in Dubuque, according to documents. He also states that the pair had sexual contact on several occasions.