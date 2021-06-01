DYERSVILLE, Iowa – This year’s virtual Dyersville Relay For Life event raised more than $25,000, with an additional, six-figure boost coming from the Midwest Pride in Your Ride event held in May in Earlville.
The Dyersville event was held Friday, with most of the fundraising conducted virtually and with a couple of activities held at Beckman Catholic High School.
More than 240 meals were served from a food truck, according to event organizer Cindy Willenborg. Organizers also sold luminaria, daffodils and other items.
The Earlville event, a truck and tractor show, contributed $103,790 to the Dyersville Relay For Life, boosting the total take to more than $128,000.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Donations are still being accepted by mailing Willenborg in care of Carquest Dyersville, 805 13th Ave. SE, Dyersville, IA 52040; or online at relayforlife.org/dyersvilleia.