PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Health is streamlining and increasing access to specialty services in collaboration with UW Health.
The UW Health Platteville Specialty Clinic was added this summer to the main floor of the Southwest Health Center, 1400 Eastside Road, Platteville.
UW Health and Southwest Health already partnered for several years to offer specialty care locally, but the new clinic puts the specialists in one location and opens the door for future growth of services, said Kelly Jo Fassbinder, director of marketing and communications for Southwest Health.
UW Health providers offer pediatric and adult cardiology, hematology, oncology and urology at Southwest Health and also recently added allergy and asthma care and immunology to the list of services.
Fassbinder said it’s easier for patients to navigate the health care system and set up appointments now that all local UW Health specialists are in one physical location.
Southwest Health also offers a variety of specialty services, including dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, mental health services and audiology.
“We know when having this designated space, it’s giving us an opportunity to really look at our area and our community and what other specialty services that UW Health might be able to additionally bring in,” Fassbinder said.
Increased specialty services access in Grant County can help alleviate the burden of patients driving to appointments in larger cities, officials said.
If someone needs specialty care that is not offered in Grant County, they typically travel to places like Madison, which can require taking time off work and paying for travel costs.
Jeff Kindrai, the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department director, said quickly seeing a specialist can result in better outcomes and faster recovery times for patients.
“Having access to specialty (care) can really improve health care in rural areas in particular, so it’s good to see hospitals stepping up and bringing in some of the services that we haven’t had in the past,” Kindrai said.
Mary Jean Erschen-Cooke, a clinical manager for the specialty clinic, said part of her role is to identify health care needs in the area and find out if UW Health and Southwest Health can provide a specialty service to meet that need.
She said the clinic will continue to expand to meet community needs, and a new physician set to join the urology department in November.
“Our goal is really to meet the needs of the patients and their families so they can really receive the care and access to care closer to home,” Erschen-Cooke said. “It just is a win-win situation for everyone involved.”
Ron Brisbois, the executive director of the Grant County Economic Development Corporation, said robust health services also benefit the area’s ability to attract businesses and employees. He said health services contribute to quality of life, and people pay attention to that when looking to take a job or start a business.
Brisbois said Southwest Health’s investment in the county is important to the vitality of the area.