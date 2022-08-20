Among the fish at a Dubuque museum are a half-dozen with distinctively long snouts and unusual feeding styles.
“When you feed them, they will open their mouth real wide,” Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said of the facility’s paddlefish. “They have these things called gill rakers that pull food into them as they’re swimming.”
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an ancient fish with a gaping mouth and a long, blade-like snout that extends almost one-third of its length.
WHAT’S THE long SNOUT ABOUT?
The museum’s six paddlefish live in a tank in the Woodward Discovery Center, not far from the facility’s Main Channel aquarium. They share the tank with sturgeon.
While the sturgeon feed along the bottom of the tank, the paddlefish constantly move in the faster-flowing, upper areas of the tank, their distinctive snouts leading the way.
The paddle-shaped snouts are called rostrums, which provide the fish with electrosensory detection.
“They have a lot of nerves on their paddles that help them move along,” Hoppman said. “Their paddles have a lot of little receptors on them that help them navigate and locate electrical fields to help them find the zooplankton that they eat.”
Some of the museum’s paddlefish have what appear to be rough ends to their snouts. Hoppman explained that these rough ends are normal and akin to callouses on a person’s hands.
“That’s from them hitting the sides of the tank,” she said. “They do that in the wild, too, hitting the rocks and wood and debris and everything in the river.”
Paddlefish live up and down the Mississippi River.
“You can find them right out by our dams,” Hoppman said. “They will be mainly swimming in the main channel. “They like moving water to keep things moving into their mouths.”
FEEDING BY FILTERING
Paddlefish feed on zooplankton — small organisms such as tiny crustaceans found in the water. Their feeding style consists of swimming through swarms of the small creatures with gaping mouths.
The gill rakers in the fish strain food out of the water as it passes into and through the mouth of the paddlefish.
“The water will just flow right back out of their gills,” Hoppman said. “We feed them twice a day, so they get more time to filter things. That’s more like their natural feeding behavior.”
LIVING EXAMPLE OF PREHISTORIC ERA
Paddlefish can live 30 years or more. They can grow to about 7 feet in length and weigh close to 200 pounds. The gray fish have no scales and instead have skin similar to a shark.
The fish also are an ancient species.
“They date back to 4 million years ago, and they kind of look like dinosaurs,” Hoppman said.
