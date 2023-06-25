LANCASTER, Wis. — Municipal officials in southwest Wisconsin are pondering potential uses for an upcoming influx of state funds after a recent move by the state’s legislature.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed a bill into law that increases shared revenue by at least 20% for most municipalities across the state — the first major increase in nearly two decades.
Shared revenue is one of the most significant sources of funding the state provides to local governments. The funds are largely unrestricted, meaning local governments can allocate them as they see fit.
“This really is a generational change in shared revenue,” said Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson. “It’s not a cure-all, but it will be significantly helpful for the city.”
The bipartisan bill was passed after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans and offers a minimum 20% increase in shared revenue to municipalities aside from Madison and Milwaukee, which will receive a minimum 10% increase.
The legislation also redirects a portion of state sales tax revenue to local governments with year-to-year adjustments.
“In the future, that means shared revenue will increase as sales tax grows, so hopefully we won’t find ourselves in the position where we haven’t seen an increase in (shared revenue) in 20-some years,” said Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who voted in favor of the bill.
The City of Lancaster will receive an additional $222,000 in fiscal year 2024, when the change will take effect. Carlson said those funds will likely be directed toward road improvements that have been put off “for years” because of a lack of funding.
Other potential uses include supporting capital improvements like those planned at the Lancaster fire station or bolstering staffing in certain departments that have shrunk over the years such as parks and recreation.
“As a community, we’ll have to take a hard look at what we want to accomplish,” Carlson said. “... (The additional shared revenue) will be useful, but there’s no one magic solution when it comes to municipal finances.”
The City of Platteville stands to see a 23.7% increase in shared revenue next year with an additional $586,779 set to be allocated to the city. In total, the city will receive just over $3 million in shared revenue.
Platteville City Manager Clint Langreck said city leaders are still discussing potential uses for those funds but that a likely focus will be in the arena of public safety, public works and road improvements.
City elected officials will also consider the additional allocation when it comes time to set the city’s tax rate.
“There’s the potential as we build the annual budget that we could see if we’re able to utilize these funds to negotiate a reduction (in the local mill rate) … but that’s kind of yet to be determined at this point,” Langreck said.