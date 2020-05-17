After finishing her spring semester at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Riley Bleymeyer moved home to Dubuque ready to start her annual summer jobs.
But she quickly found out neither job would be available to her this year. The parents she usually babysat for were now working from home, and the clothing store she worked at was closed.
Bleymeyer wasn’t sure what to do for work and decided to reach out to staffing agency Express Employment Professionals in Dubuque.
It just so happened that the agency was looking for 30 employees to work for a local call center to help people in New York City sign up for a free food program.
“We actually filled them real quick because we had college kids,” said Mike Schaul, co-owner of Express. “We had a lot of candidates for those positions because they are willing to work around their finals and most have laptops.”
Bleymeyer works from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. taking calls from people in New York City needing food and wanting to get set up on the program through the call center.
“A couple of my good friends are doing this job as well,” she said. “The rest of my friends are pre-med, so they had jobs. It’s really tough to find jobs because all I think of is Hy-Vee and Walmart are needing people.”
Schaul said that since the COVID-19 outbreak began in Iowa, Express employees only have met by appointment with people looking for work to limit the contact they have.
He said that they do about 40 to 50 phone interviews per week, which is down from its normal amount.
“Any customers who are (in) the food (industry) or medical are staying very busy,” he said. “We’ve had a number of companies need people checking in people and taking temperatures or wipe down common areas.”
But if people have recently lost their jobs, Schaul believes that many of them are filing for unemployment and staying home.
“I think the unemployment, and with the additional $600 (per week), is similar to the recession in 2009,” he said. “(The government) kept it stagnant so people were getting unemployment and maybe working side jobs for cash. It was tough.”
From March 15 to May 2, more than 10,600 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County.
Statewide, more than 285,000 such claims were filed in that time. And nationally, about 1 in 5 U.S. workers have filed for first-time benefits since the spread of COVID-19 prompted business shutdowns in mid-March.
At Sedona Staffing Services in Dubuque, the agency said that it is prepared for an influx of people looking for work, but so far, it hasn’t seen that spike.
“I feel like we haven’t noticed more people coming in the door,” said account manager Tara Welty. “I do see when we start getting to the new normal, I foresee more calls happening as the layoffs start happening. Just like the industry out there, everything has kind of slowed down.”
Welty said the agency receives calls from area businesses looking for employees as well as warehouses hoping to fill positions, but she said everyone seems to be taking extra precautions before bringing in new workers.
“It’s warehouses in general taking extra safety precautions and trying to be a little safer,” Welty said. “They are looking for front-line workers, (but) I feel like they have concerns.”