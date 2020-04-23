STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton school board members have opted to renew the employment contract of the district’s elementary school principal, despite choosing not to keep her in the dual role of superintendent.
School board members this week voted unanimously to renew Colleen Fox’s contract for the upcoming academic year after an hour-long closed-session discussion. The decision comes months after the same board voted, 4-3, against renewing her contract for the superintendent position as well.
Fox’s last day as superintendent will be June 30.
In a letter to Fox obtained by the Telegraph Herald, school board members cited an “inability to create and sustain a successful working relationship with the full board of education” as the reason the superintendent contract was not renewed.
On March 16, board members tabled the renewal of Fox’s contract as elementary school principal to allow for further discussion.
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Fox declined to provide comment for this story.
During the public comment portion of the school board meeting, several people spoke in favor of retaining Fox as elementary school principal.
Stockton resident and former school board member Leslie Hawley also criticized the decision to remove Fox as superintendent.
“We have a class act in Colleen Fox,” Hawley said. “She has been a great leader during the pandemic, despite what you are putting her through.”
Former district Superintendent David Gilliland also supported Fox during the meeting, saying she was considered the most-qualified candidate when she was hired as superintendent in 2018.
“I do believe it was a thorough process,” Gilliland said. “It was done ethically.”
Questions also were raised about the board’s efforts to hire a new superintendent.
Hawley said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will make it more challenging to conduct interviews.
“You are proceeding with a superintendent search that is going to cost money when interviews are going to be hard to conduct,” Hawley said.
Contacted after the meeting, Stockton school board member Scott Hayes said the superintendent search is still ongoing, but declined to comment further.
Board President Neill Cahill did not return phone messages seeking comment for this story.