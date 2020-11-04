U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., declared victory in Tuesday's election shortly after midnight, as the polls showed her with an 11,000 vote lead.
As of 12:55 a.m., The Associated Press reported that the Democrat had 151,867 votes -- or 52 percent -- compared to Republican Esther Joy King's 140,600, with 99% of precincts reporting.
The AP had not called the race as of that time, but Bustos' campaign issued a press release declaring victory.
“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families," Bustos said in the release. "Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation."
Bustos has represented Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since 2013 and now chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
King is an attorney and Army Reserve captain from East Moline who had not released a statement as of 1:15 a.m. regarding the results.