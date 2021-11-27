Police said a man was arrested Thursday for breaking into a Dubuque woman’s apartment.
Nathan M. Chapman, 48, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Thursday at 2920 Central Ave. on charges of second-degree burglary, false imprisonment, domestic assault and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging domestic assault and four counts of violating a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Jennifer L. Perry, 44, of 2920 Central Ave., No. 5, reported that Chapman came to her residence at about 5 a.m. Thursday and started calling for her to let him in. The two previously lived together.
Perry barricaded the front door at the bottom of the stairs with a toolbox to keep Chapman out of the residence.
Chapman kicked open the front door and entered the stairway entryway to Perry’s apartment. Perry refused to let Chapman in and asked him to leave. Perry then went to bed, believing Chapman had left.
Perry reported to police that she woke up between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and found that Chapman still was in the entryway, documents state. Chapman started kicking the door while Perry tried to hold it closed.
Chapman was able to get through the door and began swearing at Perry, asking why she was “doing this to him,” documents state. Perry called the police.