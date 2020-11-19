DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Brent Thier grabbed the microphone, he scanned the crowd and looked at the thousands of faces before him. He could feel the energy flowing from each person and tried to take it in and use it to steady his nerves.
He closed his eyes, took a deep breath and started to sing.
“I was a little nervous, but I was feeling pretty confident,” he said recently. “It was definitely an incredible experience. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Thier, 21, of Dyersville, performed the national anthem in front of a crowd of about 6,000 people during President Donald Trump’s Nov. 1 campaign stop at Dubuque Regional Airport.
But Thier’s singing career started long before then. When he was about 4 years old, he would sing for veterans at parades. At 7, he entered into a karaoke competition at the Dubuque County Fair, where he performed “God Bless America” and came in third place, recalled his mother, Krista.
From there, Thier went on to perform during Fourth of July celebrations in Dyersville, as well as a basketball tournament at Clarke University. In high school, he joined the choir at Beckman Catholic High School and even had a lead role during a school play, Krista said.
“Whoever wanted him to sing, he would sing for,” she said. “He would show up because he loved doing it.”
Recently, when Thier learned that Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, had recommended that he sing during the Trump rally, he was thrilled.
“I was excited,” he said. “I said, ‘Absolutely. Sign me up.’ There was a competition, too. They said, ‘We will see how everyone compares.’”
Koelker said she has known Thier since he was young, and he would knock on doors for political campaigns and attend her political events.
In fact, she recalled, this was not the first time that he had performed at a high-profile event for someone in the presidential race. He performed eight years ago in Dubuque at an event for Mitt Romney, then the GOP nominee.
“He’s been active in politics since he was 4 or 5 years old,” she said. “His (recent) performance showcased his passion for the country.”
During the event, Thier was able to sit by Koelker and speak with other Iowa politicians, he said.
“It was just awesome,” he said. “I’ve gone to Trump rallies before. This was by far the best one. There was a lot of love. There were a lot of people helping others. It was an incredible experience.”
Thier said his mom, aunt, grandma, cousins and a few friends attended to watch him perform.
“I am very thankful for the senator for putting in a good word in for me,” he said. “There was big applause (at the end). They started chanting and screaming. I knew I did well then.”