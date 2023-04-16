MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man has been sentenced to one year of probation for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
Jacobi J. Ballard, 30, of Manchester, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Ballard was initially charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury but entered an Alford plea to the amended charge. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that authorities met with the victim after she sought treatment at Regional Medical Center in Manchester on Jan. 25. The woman reported that she and Ballard argued for about five hours that day and that the “argument got physical earlier in the day.”
One of the woman’s friends told authorities that the woman told her that “Jacobi beat the (expletive) out of her and that is the reason why she wasn’t at work.”
After he was arrested, Ballard reported being angry with his girlfriend but said she “slipped in the bathroom and the injuries to her face were sustained from her slipping.”