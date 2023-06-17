MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man has pleaded guilty to hitting another man with a metal pipe in rural Maquoketa, resulting in more than 10 fractures in the man’s skull.

Louis L. Cubbage Jr., 52, of Wheatland, Iowa, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to charges of willful injury and driving while barred. His sentencing hearing is set for July 14 at the Jackson County Courthouse.