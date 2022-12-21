Agricultural land values in five local Iowa counties rose 16% to 19% during the past year, part of a statewide trend that saw average values reach their highest levels in at least eight decades.
Locally, the average value of an acre of farmland in:
- Dubuque County rose 18%, from $10,425 in 2021 to $12,351 in 2022
- Clayton County climbed 19%, from $8,911 to $10,589
- Delaware County rose 18%, from $11,572 to $13,614
- Jackson County climbed 17%, from $9,449 to $11,100
- Jones County rose by 16%, from $10,298 to $11,991
The figures come from an annual survey conducted by Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics and faculty affiliate of Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University.
Statewide, the average value of an acre of farmland rose 17%, to $11,411 per acre, higher than at any point since ISU began surveying values in 1941.
“It’s no surprise with everything that has been happening with inflation,” said Larry Tranel, an ISU Extension and Outreach economist based in Dubuque. “Part of it, too, is tied to other kinds of investment. Buying land is seen as a pretty good investment.”
Dubuque County Assessor Billie Selby said the rise in agricultural land value parallels increases in other categories of land in Iowa.
“It’s not surprising that you’re seeing ag land values going up. It seems in line with what we’re seeing in residential and commercial land,” he said. “In the current market, a lot of people are looking at investing in anything in real estate: ag land, residential or commercial.”
Selby said the trends in residential land values could result in increased assessed values when assessors across the state conduct surveys early next year.
According to Zhang’s survey, when adjusted for inflation, this year’s average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013.
“Inflation is definitely part of the story, but land values go beyond inflation as well,” he said.
He estimates that inflation accounts for about half of the increase in values statewide.
“The increase would be 8%-9% when you take inflation out,” he said.
Zhang identified commodity prices and limited land supply as other factors driving up agricultural land values.
He said the greater Dubuque area is among those parts of the state that face an additional driver of land costs.
“In your area, the urban demand for recreational acres has gone up as well, and that is also part of the story,” Zhang said.
Joe Heinrich, a Jackson County grain and livestock farmer, said the high land values can pose challenges to farmers in certain situations.
“Especially (when combined) with rising interest rates, beginning farmers can have a hard time purchasing land,” he said. “Farmers looking at expansion face the same issue — purchasing land can be cost-prohibitive.”
Zhang said farmers who rent land could face higher rent payments because of the increased land values. He noted that the costs of fertilizer and equipment also have risen, posing another challenge for beginning farmers.
“The financial commitment to get things started is much higher,” he said.
Heinrich said that while agriculture remains in a strong position, farmers continue to face pressures.
“It’s not quite as rosy as some people might think,” he said. “(Profit) margins are just as tight as they have always been, and bills are a lot higher than they were 18 months ago. We have more money coming in, but we also have more money going out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.