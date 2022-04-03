Dr. Stephen Pierotti, with Dubuque Orthopaedic Surgeons, has seen firsthand the benefits of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery for patients.
He also has heard the misconceptions about those surgeries.
“I think some people feel like you just lay on the table and the robot is doing everything, which isn’t accurate,” he said.
According to Pierotti and other area physicians, surgeons perform plenty of active, hands-on work during a robotic-assisted surgery. They use robotic systems to fine-tune their cuts, precisely position hardware and get a better view of small surgical sites.
“It’s an aid for the surgeon,” said Cindy Weidemann, director of surgical services at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. “Our expert surgeons are using new, computer-aided systems to help them make better incisions and better cuts in surgery.”
Finley has offered robotic surgery since 2012. In January, the hospital expanded its options for robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery to include both CORI and VELYS surgical systems.
Pierotti has seen positive results when using those systems for knee replacements, which involve replacing cartilage and bone with metal and plastic.
He said the robot’s arm is attached to the saw used to cut the patient’s bone. As Pierotti manipulates the saw, the robot measures the patient’s knee and gives him data on the exact angle and degree at which cuts should be made.
“We can change them by a millimeter, or even half a millimeter, and that can really make a difference in the outcome,” he said. “We’ve been doing it just for a short time, and I think all of us would agree we’re seeing better early results as far as pain and range of motion.”
Weidemann said Finley also uses da Vinci robotic systems for general surgery and some urology procedures, as well as a computer-aided navigation system for total anterior hip replacements.
Hannah Porcic, director of perioperative services at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the hospital began offering robotic surgery options in 2012. Now, physicians at the hospital have access to robotic systems in multiple departments, including general surgery, gynecology, urology and orthopedics.
Their newest addition is an ExcelsiusGPS robot for spinal surgeries, acquired in October.
Dr. Rahul Samtani, an orthopedic spine surgeon with Medical Associates Clinic, performs surgeries with the spinal robot. He said it allows him to make smaller incisions and be more accurate when placing screws into patients’ backs, meaning they can recover more quickly and with less pain.
“The robot puts its robotic arm in the position that it needs to be on top of the skin, so that I can place the screws without ever looking at a person’s bones,” he said. “I can do it through the skin because the robot can detect where the patient’s anatomy is through a preoperative CT scan.”
Samtani said this allows for faster surgeries and reduces patients’ and physicians’ exposure to radiation by eliminating the need to take multiple X-rays during screw placement.
At Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, staff refer to the hospital’s new da Vinci robotic surgical system as “Ursula,” the name selected by operating room staff after hospital employees submitted a variety of options.
The robot began operations in October, according to Robotic Surgery Specialist Dana Ritze. She said Ursula replaced an older da Vinci model — called “Sam” by hospital staff — that had been in operation since 2013.
The new system has so far been used to perform laparoscopic procedures, including gallbladder removals, hernia repairs and hysterectomies.
Ritze said offering robotic surgical technologies in Manchester allows patients to complete procedures close to home and ease their recovery.
“They don’t have to ride 45 minutes in the car to go home — they can just go down the street,” she said.
Porcic said one of the advantages of a robotic system is the capacity for surgeons to see microscopic surgical areas in large, high-definition detail.
“It’s a tool the surgeon uses for the procedure to make it more accurate and preserve healthy tissue that they can’t see with the human eye necessarily,” she said.
She added that patients often see less blood loss during surgery and less scarring and risk of infection afterward, due to the smaller, more precise incisions.
Pierotti said the more accurate cuts from robotic-assisted surgery also can help increase the longevity of a replacement joint.
“We hate to see knees that you put in that start wearing out or having problems,” he said. “If you can lessen those times when the patient has to go back to surgery two, three times … it’s a huge win for everybody.”
Those benefits do come with a hefty price tag. At Regional Medical Center, Ursula cost just less than $2 million. Porcic said MercyOne’s robotic surgical systems vary in cost, some running more than $1 million, while Finley’s latest robotic surgical technology was just shy of $1 million.
However, physicians and administrators feel the investment is worthwhile, particularly as technology evolves and robotic systems become more advanced.
“It’s almost becoming ubiquitous across the country, and if you don’t know how to do these techniques, the surgeons are going to fall behind,” said Samtani.
Ritze agreed.
“This technology will be beneficial for many years to come,” she said.