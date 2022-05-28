Here’s a tip for the other turtles at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium: Leave the female wood turtle’s fruit alone.
“She will snap at some of the other turtles if they’re going after one of her favorite foods, which is strawberries,” said Mark Beshel, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections.
Beshel said the female wood turtle, one of three such turtles at the facility, is a shy animal who goes about her business for the most part.
Unless other turtles try to take her food.
“She never has injured any of the other animals, though,” he said.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a reptile that is smart as well as shy.
NAMED FOR DISTINCTIVE SHELL
Beshel said wood turtles get their name because their shells look like a wood carving.
“In fact, their scientific name, Glyptemys insculpta, is because (their shell) looks like they were sculpted or carved,” he said.
The river museum received its three wood turtles last year. The female lives in the Backwater Marsh aquarium in the William Woodward Discovery Center. A juvenile male is displayed in the east building, and an adult male is housed in the facility’s basement.
“They were wild-caught,” Beshel said. “They were rescued by the U.S. government. They were being kept illegally and transported illegally.”
HOW MUCH DOES SHE LOVE SALAD?
“They are one of the more intelligent species of turtle,” Beshel said. “They have a propensity to learn new things a lot faster than some other turtles.”
The female wood turtle has learned to recognize her handlers.
“She also knows what her food bowl looks like,” Beshel said. “We use the same green food dish every time we feed her, three times a week, and she will follow you and follow that food dish to wherever it gets set. She gets really excited and loses her inhibitions when she sees the salad dish coming.”
IN THE WILD: SUMMER TURTLE VS. WINTER TURTLE
“They don’t do a lot in the heat of summer,” Beshel said. “They will find a place in the streams to cool down. They will eat some of the algae and invertebrates in the stream.”
Wood turtles do even less in winter.
“In the wintertime, they will go to a deeper pool in a stream, and they will overwinter under the ice,” Beshel said.
The metabolism of a cold-blooded wood turtle under ice drops so low they enter into a state much like hibernation.
DID SOMEONE SAY ‘BUTT BREATHING’?
Turtles have lungs and breathe air. When they are under the ice during winter, their metabolism drops with the temperature of the water, and they don’t require as much oxygen.
“They get all of the oxygen they need (in winter) through their sinus cavities and what has been termed ‘butt breathing,’” Beshel said.
Using a process technically called “cloacal respiration,” turtles get oxygen from the water through an opening called their cloaca — essentially their butt.
“Their cloaca is full of blood vessels, so when they are under the water for months at a time, they can breathe through the cloaca,” Beshel said. “The oxygen in the water is absorbed through the cloaca and the sinus cavities.”
