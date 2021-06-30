Dubuque Community Schools teachers will offer computer science education to all fourth- and fifth-graders this fall as district leaders examine more ways to integrate the subject into their curriculum.
“We know we’re not going to stay complacent,” said Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy. “We’re going to add and grow all of computer science in the district.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, district leaders will seek to develop and enhance computer science offerings for elementary, middle and high school students. They already are preparing to launch some initiatives as they craft a short- and long-term vision for teaching the subject.
“(Learning about computer science) creates real-life application and experiences,” Lange said. “It shows real-life careers and postsecondary jobs that maybe students don’t realize are out there.”
The district’s efforts come both as a result of the increasing role that computer science plays in a variety of jobs and a law signed last year that requires schools to develop K-12 computer science plans by July 1, 2022, Lange said.
The district has established a team to lay out a vision for the district’s computer science programming going forward, though officials already have some plans in place.
With the help of a state grant, the district had fourth- and fifth-grade teachers trained in computer science fundamentals, so students in those grades will receive instruction in the subject starting in the coming school year.
The district also purchased books so all pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will have read-aloud experiences with books on computer science concepts.
At the middle school level, seventh- and eighth-grade students already learn about computer science in their exploratory classes, but district leaders seek to add a robotics component for eighth-graders.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said officials also look to revamp middle school robotics programs.
“Computer science is such a wide area of opportunity for students,” he said. “... There’s a really wide array of coursework that once you have discovered that you have a little bit of interest in that, you can go deeper and deeper and specialize even more.”
At the high school level, officials would like to build student interest in existing computer-science-related courses. Lange said educators will look at barriers that might keep students from those classes, though she also hopes numbers will increase naturally as students are introduced to computer science in earlier grades.
“We’d like to see these classes filled,” she said. “We’d like to see more demand for more sections of classes as students become more interested in finding out about computer science.”
Eventually, she would like to reach a point where students in all grades have opportunities to learn about computer science.
“I would like to see that computer science is not a standalone silo, that computer science foundational concepts and principles are integrated into everything that we do,” Lange said.