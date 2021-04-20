Organizers of grade-level reading initiatives plan to distribute books to community libraries in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
The project of the Dyersville Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and Jones County Every Child Reads is part of a regional effort by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The books will cover topics such as diversity in culture and physical abilities as well as overcoming adversity, such as handling stress, loss and divorce.
The project is supported by a $4,000 grant from Dubuque Racing Association.
The new books are being ordered this month based on the specific needs of each library and will be delivered to libraries in Anamosa, Bellevue, Dyersville, Maquoketa, Monticello, Morley, Olin, Preston, Sabula and Wyoming during April.