TENNYSON, Wis. — Residents in the Village of Tennyson will see a 190% increase to their utility bills following the construction of a new water tower, well house and water mains.
The decision to raise rates was ordered by Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency, the Public Service Commission, over the objections of village officials.
“We put up a valiant effort, but at the end of the day, they are going to do what they do,” Village President Keith Jansen said.
The new 145-foot-tall tower is located along U.S. 61 north of Wisconsin 133. The $3.4 million project was undertaken after the village received word in 2018 of a grant opportunity. More than $2.1 million, as well as a low-interest loan totaling $1.3 million, seemingly fell into the village’s lap, Jansen said.
“That’s unheard of to get the grant amount,” he said.
The village’s water infrastructure has long needed replacement and was barely meeting state standards for water pressure.
The urgency of the situation increased after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined in 2019 that the local fire department would not have sufficient pressure to extinguish a fire at the local school system located along U.S. 61.
While a rate increase was expected, officials did not anticipate the magnitude, Village Clerk Lynn Yager said.
The bill of an average residential customer who consumes 8,000 gallons of water per quarter will increase from $45.70 to $132.52. Customers will not see the changes until the third quarter.
PSC staff explained the change was necessary to cover loan payments and increase the water utility’s revenue, which an accounting audit determined had operated at a deficit.
Tennyson last increased its water rates in 2015, and the PSC chided the village for not increasing them more frequently to match inflation.
If Tennyson does not maintain at least a 2% rate of return on its new investment after three years, the PSC will require the village to increase rates again.
Officials petitioned the PSC to allow it to collect just a 1.25% or 1% rate of return to dampen the impact of the increase on residents, particularly seniors living on fixed incomes, but PSC staff rejected the request.
From 2018 through 2021, the village and PSC hosted multiple public meetings where rate impacts were shared, but customers did not attend nor file written comments with the state.