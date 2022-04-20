CORRECTED: U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson ended the first quarter of the year with $1.78 million on hand. An earlier version of this story included an incorrect total.
Fundraising for the 2022 midterm elections has kicked into high gear, with some area congressional races seeing major upticks in funding during the first three months of the year.
Campaign finance reports made to the Federal Elections Commission for the period from Jan. 1 to March 31 show campaigns for districts representing the tri-state area drew more than $20 million in total during the quarter. The campaigns also spent more than $16 million in total, signaling increased activity as the November elections draw nearer.
U.S. Senate — Iowa
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, raised $1.68 million in the first three months of the year as he seeks an eighth term. His campaign spent $792,647 in the quarter. He ended the period with $4.6 million on hand.
“At a time when fuel costs are skyrocketing and inflation is hitting a 40-year high, it’s even more meaningful to see strong support from across the state,” Grassley said in a press release.
Republican primary challenger Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, raised $98,223 in the quarter, spent $96,412 and ended the quarter with $5,361 on hand.
Among Democrats seeking Grassley’s seat, retired Admiral Michael Franken raised the most, bringing in nearly $1.4 million in the first quarter. That total is $973,221 over his receipts from the final quarter of last year. Franken spent $713,450 in the quarter, ending it with $816,977 on hand.
“We are building a movement here in Iowa that gains more and more momentum the closer we get to Election Day,” Franken said in a press release.
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer raised $1.15 million in the three-month period, nearly $250,000 over her receipts from the prior quarter. She also spent $1.1 million and ended the period with $780,037.
Rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst, the other Democrat in the primary, received $33,794 in the quarter, spent $22,019 and ended with $45,873 on hand.
U.S. Senate — Wisconsin
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, received $5.9 million in the quarter — a jump of more than $5.2 million over the previous quarter. He also spent $4.8 million and ended with $3.6 million on hand.
Dozens of Democrats are running in the primary to face off against Johnson. The top five of those fundraisers collectively brought in $8.1 million in the quarter.
Alex Lasry, an on-leave Milwaukee Bucks executive, brought in the most for the quarter with $3.9 million. The reports showed that $3.45 million of that was from Lasry himself. He spent $4 million in the quarter, ending with $996,917.
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewsky received $2.1 million, spent $1.8 million and ended with $1.6 million.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes received $1.7 million, spent nearly $1.2 million and ended the quarter with $1.6 million.
Tom Nelson received $223,989 in the quarter, spent $158,099 and ended with $549,762.
Steve Olikara received $97,755, spent $46,654 and ended with $159,293.
U.S. Senate — Illinois
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., raised $1.8 million in the quarter, spent $1.15 million and ended with $7.1 million.
Republican challenger Kathy Salvi received $301,791 in her first quarter as a candidate, spent $51,393 and ended with $250,398.
Republican Casey Chlebek received $129,656 in the quarter, spent $29,564 and ended with $100,092.
Republican Bobby Piton received $20,873, spent $43,206 and ended with $40,560. Republican Peggy Hubbard received $4,674, spent $2,886 and ended with $13,367.
Libertarian William Redpath received $3,725, spent $2,653 and ended with $3,485.
U.S. House — Iowa
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was the top fundraiser and spender in tri-state area U.S. House of Representatives races in the most recent quarter, receiving $959,844, spending $774,070 and ending with $1.78 million. Hinson is running to represent Iowa’s Second Congressional District, which covers Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Democratic challenger Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, received $715,545, spent $294,429 and ended the quarter with $1.35 million on hand.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is running to represent Iowa’s First Congressional District, which includes Jackson and Jones counties. She raised $439,696 in the quarter — $93,728 less than in the final quarter of 2021 — spent $172,390 and ended with $2.1 million.
Her Democratic challenger, Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, of Iowa City, saw a surge in fundraising last quarter, receiving $513,698 — $166,904 more than the prior quarter. She spent $177,898 and ended with $822,188.
U.S. House — Wisconsin
Republican Derrick Van Orden, running for the second time to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, received $907,211 in the most recent quarter and spent $519,547. He ended the period with $1.8 million on hand.
Current U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis, is not running for re-election.
Brad Pfaff, who has been endorsed by Kind, raised the most among the Democrats in the race with $206,821. He spent $224,952 and ended the quarter with $268,671.
Democrat Deb McGrath received $169,117, spent $150,868 and ended with $235,720. Democrat Rebecca Cooke received $120,220, spent $57,975 and ended with $177,089. Democrat Mark Neumann received $24,533, spent $12,047 and ended with $13,394.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat running for re-election in Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, received $99,516 in the quarter, spent $128,568 and ended with $1.05 million.
Republican challenger Charity Barry received $19,070, spent $9,721 and ended with $10,006. Republican Peter Theron received $5,326, spent $6,875 and ended with $2,910.
U.S. House — Illinois
In the race for the newly redrawn congressional district that will cover Jo Daviess County, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, raised $570,399 in the quarter and spent $273,511. He ended the period with $4.5 million on hand.
No Democrats have announced plans to run in the new district, but LaHood has two Republican primary challengers.
Michael Rebresh received $2,000 in the quarter, spent $1,139 and ended with $861. Walt Peters received $648, spent $448 and ended with $200.